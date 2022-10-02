scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

From Radhika Apte to Kriti Sanon: Fashion hits and misses (September 26- October 02)

While some celebs impressed us with their looks, others missed the mark. Take a look at the outfits worn by B-town celebs this week!

This week, our celebs had some looks to serve. (Source: Varinder Chawla Design: Angshuman Maity)

Every week, Bollywood celebrities step out in a range of ensembles, keeping the fashion police on its toes. While some impress us with their sartorial style, others miss the mark.

This week, too, a bunch of stars were spotted out and about in the city. Take a look at actors whose fashion sense was a hit and whose was a miss.

HIT: Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte looked gorgeous in a sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Radhika Apte looked ethereal as she stepped out in a beautiful floral print silk sari. The actor teamed the dark-shade sari with a sleek black blouse. The Andhadhun actor tied her hair in a low bun and added red-coloured roses to it. Keeping the look simple yet elegant, Radhika went for subtle makeup and minimum jewellery.

HIT: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Heropanti actor was spotted wearing a white corset top paired with flared trousers. She teamed the look with matching shoes and a brown-coloured handbag. Subtle makeup with her hair left open rounded off her look.

HIT: Gul Panag

Gul Panag looked beautiful in pink outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gul Panag looked gorgeous in this pink-coloured ensemble. The actor paired a pink top with a matching pencil skirt. With her hair tied in a sleek low ponytail, a pair of earrings, dewy makeup and nude lip colour completed her look.

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in casual and comfortable wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Be it casual or traditional, Kareena sure knows how to ace every look. Recently, she wore a grey sweatshirt and paired it with blue denim jeans and comfy footwear. With subtle makeup and dark sunglasses, the actor definitely impressed us with her sartorial choice.

MISS: Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna missed the mark this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Time and again, Rashmika Mandanna has served some amazing looks but this week, the actor failed to impress us. She just could not make a mark in a yellow sharara set that featured sparkling silver details. Coupled with subtle makeup, the all-yellow outfit fell flat and even the chunky earrings could not give the much-needed glam to the look.

MISS: Vidya Balan

This time, Vidya Balan could not impress us. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan who never fails to make a style statement in beautiful saris could not impress us this time. The unflattering striped kurta with straight bottoms could not add to the beauty of the Jalsa actor.

