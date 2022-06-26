From Tara Sutaria to Kiara Advani: Fashion hits and misses (June 20-26)

June 26, 2022 6:19:41 pm
Our B-town celebs kept it cool and casual with their fashion choices as they were spotted out and about in the city. From traditional outfits to contemporary outfits – we spotted a range of diverse looks this week. While some impressed us with their sartorial picks, others – not so much!
Check out whose style was a hit and whose was a miss this week!
HIT: Arjun Kapoor
The actor looked dapper, as always, in a brown leather jacket paired with a blue t-shirt and simple black jeans. Black shoes, a silver chain and tinted sunglasses complemented his outfit.
HIT: Tara Sutaria
The Student of the Year 2 actor never fails to impress us with her impeccable fashion sense. With a printed bralette and matching narrow pants, the actor looked chic as ever. She paired it with white high heel boots and huge bangles.
HIT: Ananya Panday
The actor added a few degrees to the temperatures with her chic ensemble. She wore a beige crop top and paired it with a matching skirt. With mustard heels and a siver neckpiece, the actor made it to the hit list this week.
HIT: Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor never fails to put his fans in awe when it comes to fashion. A traditional blue long kurta and coat paired with dak blue pants, did grab our eyeballs. Adding a contemporary twist to his traditinal outfit, the actor went for white sports shoes.
HIT: Kiara Advani
With scorching heat, white is the colour of the season. Kiara Advani donned a white deep neck top and paired it with cream-shaded plazzo pants. With golden earrings and black sunglasses, the actor looked elegant.
MISS: Malaika Arora
The actor was seen wearing a multi coloured polka dot shirt and matching trousers. While the outfit screamed comfort, it failed to impress us.
MISS: Jacqueline Fernandez
The actor went for a white ensemble wherein she was wearing a net crop top with a pair of white palazzo pants. The white overcoat and the heavy embroidery made the outfit look gaudy and unflattering.
MISS: Sanya Malhotra
The Dangal actor’s colour choice did not come out that well. She wore a silky pink chalf coat and skirt. High bun, transparent heels, and golden earrings did save the look to some extent.
HIT: Rajkummar Rao
The actor is upping the fashion game and how! With a multi-printed jacket paired with a simple white shirt and black jeans, Rajkummar looked dapper as ever.
