Sunday, June 26, 2022
From Tara Sutaria to Kiara Advani: Fashion hits and misses (June 20-26)

Take a look at stars who impressed us with their style and who failed to do so!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 6:19:41 pm
Check out whose style was a hit and whose was a miss this week (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

Our B-town celebs kept it cool and casual with their fashion choices as they were spotted out and about in the city. From traditional outfits to contemporary outfits – we spotted a range of diverse looks this week. While some impressed us with their sartorial picks, others – not so much!

Check out whose style was a hit and whose was a miss this week!

HIT: Arjun Kapoor

The actor looked dapper in his latest outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked dapper, as always, in a brown leather jacket paired with a blue t-shirt and simple black jeans. Black shoes, a silver chain and tinted sunglasses complemented his outfit.

HIT: Tara Sutaria

Tara gave bohemian vibe in her printed ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Student of the Year 2 actor never fails to impress us with her impeccable fashion sense. With a printed bralette and matching narrow pants, the actor looked chic as ever. She paired it with white high heel boots and huge bangles.

HIT: Ananya Panday

The actor looked chic and elegant in her beige ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor added a few degrees to the temperatures with her chic ensemble. She wore a beige crop top and paired it with a matching skirt. With mustard heels and a siver neckpiece, the actor made it to the hit list this week.

HIT: Anil Kapoor

Anil kapoor rocking a traditional kurta with a millennial tinge (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor never fails to put his fans in awe when it comes to fashion. A traditional blue long kurta and coat paired with dak blue pants, did grab our eyeballs. Adding a contemporary twist to his traditinal outfit, the actor went for white sports shoes.

HIT: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani in her white ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With scorching heat, white is the colour of the season. Kiara Advani donned a white deep neck top and paired it with cream-shaded plazzo pants. With golden earrings and black sunglasses, the actor looked elegant.

MISS: Malaika Arora

The actor went out in the city in a comfortable outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was seen wearing a multi coloured polka dot shirt and matching trousers. While the outfit screamed comfort, it failed to impress us.

MISS: Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline fernandez spotted in a movie promotion event (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor went for a white ensemble wherein she was wearing a net crop top with a pair of white palazzo pants. The white overcoat and the heavy embroidery made the outfit look gaudy and unflattering.

MISS: Sanya Malhotra

The actor was spotted in a silk pink co-ord outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Dangal actor’s colour choice did not come out that well. She wore a silky pink chalf coat and skirt. High bun, transparent heels, and golden earrings did save the look to some extent.

HIT: Rajkummar Rao

Raj Kumar Rao is hopping on the millennial trends and upping the fashion game (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor is upping the fashion game and how! With a multi-printed jacket paired with a simple white shirt and black jeans, Rajkummar looked dapper as ever.

