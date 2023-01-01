From Kangana Ranaut to Aditya Roy Kapur: Fashion hits and misses (December 26 – January 1)

As we start the new year with renewed excitement, vigor and hopes, it is also time to look back at the week gone by. Like every week, B-town celebrities were spotted out and about the city, serving fashion goals and how. While some impressed us with their attire, others failed to do. Here’s a quick roundup of the best (and the worst) looks of the last week of 2022.

HIT – Kangana Ranaut

Kangana’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

True to her style, Kangana was seen wearing an easy-breezy printed suit during one of her latest appearances. She opted for a blue kurta paired with printed cropped pants and a dupatta. A tan-brown handbag with flats and sunglasses completed her look.

HIT – Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditya’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper as ever in a grey shirt worn with a pair of black trousers. Keeping it simple yet stylish, he teamed this look with basic flat footwear and his undeniable charm.

HIT – Pooja Hegde

Pooja’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde served street-style goals in a printed off-white sweatshirt worn with a pair of straight-fit distressed denim jeans. She completed this look with a brown sling bag and ditched makeup with this everyday ensemble.

HIT – Sophie Choudry

Sophie’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sophie’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry looked like a true-blue fashionista as she was seen wearing an ivory blazer and turquoise pants over a cropped white top. A pair of white sneakers, a dainty neckpiece and brown glasses summed up her look.

HIT – Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia and Riteish’s looks were hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Genelia and Riteish’s looks were hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The much-loved duo kept it endearing in matching red ensembles. While Riteish wore a red tee with faded black jeans and sneakers, Genelia looked lovely in an all-black red tracksuit with white sneakers.

HIT – Esha Gupta

Esha’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Esha’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta’s recent ethnic appearance has us thoroughly impressed! She turned up in a printed white and lilac kurta paired with matching pants. She completed this look with flats, brown sunglasses, dainty earrings, and a white and brown shoulder bag.

HIT – Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Urvashi’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela kept it stylish in a fluorescent orange dress with a shirt bodice and wrapped skirt bottom. A pair of transparent pumps, a golden Fendi bag and statement earrings completed her look.

