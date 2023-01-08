From Gauri Khan to Mrunal Thakur: Fashion hits and misses (January 9-15)

As we wrap up the first week of 2023, it’s time to look back and assess the fashion choices made by our favourite celebrities to kick off the new year. A bunch of Bollywood stars were spotted out and about the city this week, donning a range of ensembles. While some impressed us with their looks, others failed to make a mark and left us disappointed.

Here’s a roundup of the best (and the worst) looks of the week gone by!

HIT – Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

As always, Gauri Khan left us impressed with her casual-chic style. She was spotted wearing a ribbed black top with a plunging neckline along with a pair of distressed black jeans and a blue denim jacket. A pair of black sneakers, a black sling bag and sunglasses completed her look.

HIT – Arjun Kapoor

Arjun’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Arjun’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a navy blue shirt paired with blue trousers and a blue casual jacket. He rounded off the look with a pair of white sneakers.

MISS – Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Rakul Preet usually leaves us in awe of her style, especially her ethnic fashion choices, her recent outing was underwhelming, to say the least. She wore a pair of polka dot bright green flared bottoms with a velvet green blazer featuring golden embroidery.

HIT – Palak Tiwari

Palak’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Palak’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Tiwari looked stunning in a maroon corset top worn with a pair of latex brown pants. Keeping it incredibly stylish, she accessorised her look with black heels, a shoulder bag and dainty earrings. Her glam makeup elevated this look further.

HIT – Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur sure knows how to ace street style with ease! She kept it comfy and chic in a floral-printed oversized shirt worn with a black spaghetti top and black cargo pants. A pair of blue and white sneakers, a wristwatch and sunglasses.

HIT – Sunny Leone

Sunny’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sunny’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone set the temperature soaring in this strappy black latex dress. Keeping it glamorous, the actor styled the look with a dainty neckpiece, a couple of rings, a bracelet and black strappy heels.

HIT – Radhika Madan

Radhika’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Radhika’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Radhika Madan is surely an underrated fashionista! She looked gorgeous in this blingy mini-blazer dress featuring geometric patterns in the hues of yellow, green and brown. The dress was cinched at the waist with a broad brown belt and was accessorised with golden hoop earrings and lots of rings.

