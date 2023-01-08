scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

From Gauri Khan to Mrunal Thakur: Fashion hits and misses (January 9-15)

Here's a roundup of the best (and the worst) looks of the week gone by!

fashion hits and missesCheck out the fashion hits and misses of this week (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)
As we wrap up the first week of 2023, it’s time to look back and assess the fashion choices made by our favourite celebrities to kick off the new year. A bunch of Bollywood stars were spotted out and about the city this week, donning a range of ensembles. While some impressed us with their looks, others failed to make a mark and left us disappointed.

HIT – Gauri Khan

gauri khan Gauri Khan’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

As always, Gauri Khan left us impressed with her casual-chic style. She was spotted wearing a ribbed black top with a plunging neckline along with a pair of distressed black jeans and a blue denim jacket. A pair of black sneakers, a black sling bag and sunglasses completed her look.

HIT – Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor Arjun’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a navy blue shirt paired with blue trousers and a blue casual jacket. He rounded off the look with a pair of white sneakers.

MISS – Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Rakul Preet usually leaves us in awe of her style, especially her ethnic fashion choices, her recent outing was underwhelming, to say the least. She wore a pair of polka dot bright green flared bottoms with a velvet green blazer featuring golden embroidery.

HIT – Palak Tiwari

Palak’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Tiwari looked stunning in a maroon corset top worn with a pair of latex brown pants. Keeping it incredibly stylish, she accessorised her look with black heels, a shoulder bag and dainty earrings. Her glam makeup elevated this look further.

HIT – Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur sure knows how to ace street style with ease! She kept it comfy and chic in a floral-printed oversized shirt worn with a black spaghetti top and black cargo pants. A pair of blue and white sneakers, a wristwatch and sunglasses.

HIT – Sunny Leone

Sunny’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone set the temperature soaring in this strappy black latex dress. Keeping it glamorous, the actor styled the look with a dainty neckpiece, a couple of rings, a bracelet and black strappy heels.

HIT – Radhika Madan

Radhika’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Radhika Madan is surely an underrated fashionista! She looked gorgeous in this blingy mini-blazer dress featuring geometric patterns in the hues of yellow, green and brown. The dress was cinched at the waist with a broad brown belt and was accessorised with golden hoop earrings and lots of rings.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 13:25 IST
