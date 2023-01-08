From Gauri Khan to Mrunal Thakur: Fashion hits and misses (January 9-15)

As we wrap up the first week of 2023, it’s time to look back and assess the fashion choices made by our favourite celebrities to kick off the new year. A bunch of Bollywood stars were spotted out and about the city this week, donning a range of ensembles. While some impressed us with their looks, others failed to make a mark and left us disappointed.
Here’s a roundup of the best (and the worst) looks of the week gone by!
HIT – Gauri Khan
As always, Gauri Khan left us impressed with her casual-chic style. She was spotted wearing a ribbed black top with a plunging neckline along with a pair of distressed black jeans and a blue denim jacket. A pair of black sneakers, a black sling bag and sunglasses completed her look.
HIT – Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a navy blue shirt paired with blue trousers and a blue casual jacket. He rounded off the look with a pair of white sneakers.
MISS – Rakul Preet
While Rakul Preet usually leaves us in awe of her style, especially her ethnic fashion choices, her recent outing was underwhelming, to say the least. She wore a pair of polka dot bright green flared bottoms with a velvet green blazer featuring golden embroidery.
HIT – Palak Tiwari
Palak Tiwari looked stunning in a maroon corset top worn with a pair of latex brown pants. Keeping it incredibly stylish, she accessorised her look with black heels, a shoulder bag and dainty earrings. Her glam makeup elevated this look further.
HIT – Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur sure knows how to ace street style with ease! She kept it comfy and chic in a floral-printed oversized shirt worn with a black spaghetti top and black cargo pants. A pair of blue and white sneakers, a wristwatch and sunglasses.
HIT – Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone set the temperature soaring in this strappy black latex dress. Keeping it glamorous, the actor styled the look with a dainty neckpiece, a couple of rings, a bracelet and black strappy heels.
HIT – Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan is surely an underrated fashionista! She looked gorgeous in this blingy mini-blazer dress featuring geometric patterns in the hues of yellow, green and brown. The dress was cinched at the waist with a broad brown belt and was accessorised with golden hoop earrings and lots of rings.
