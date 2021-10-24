Fashion hits and misses (October 18-24): From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, check out these looks

Bollywood celebrities never fail to make a statement with their astute sense of style. Time and again, we see them pulling off stunning ensembles and quirky outfits, looking absolutely amazing. This week, too, a bunch of stars were spotted in the city. Take a look at whose look was a hit and whose was a miss:

Sara Ali Khan

Sara looked dazzling in her dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara looked dazzling in her dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Sara looked like a million dollars as she attended a show in a glittery bodycon dress. The dress was strappy, and it accentuated her curves. She paired the outfit with a pair of silver heels. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a hint of brightening make-up. We definitely approve.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa can definitely carry off red. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa can definitely carry off red. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Shilpa looked striking in her structured red dress that she paired with sky-high red heels. The look needed panache to carry off and who better than Shilpa to carry out such a marvelous colour?

Sushmita Sen

She carried an easy-breezy look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She carried an easy-breezy look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Dressed in casuals and flaunting her signature, sweet smile, Sushmita Sen greeted shutterbugs in the city. We love the comfortable loafers that she paired with the ensemble.

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore a funky outfit with an unexpected colour. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia wore a funky outfit with an unexpected colour. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Alia recently turned heads with her interesting choice of outfit. As jeans in bright, funky colours are making a comeback, Alia chose a pink pair and wore it with a pale blue top. We love the fit and flare of the jeans!

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi looked pretty as a picture. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jahnvi looked pretty as a picture. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Jahnvi wore a sequinned, fitted, gold dress with puffy sleeves. We love the fun ensemble that she put together with a pair of complementing, gold-tinged stilettos. We love the way she carries off soft curls and dewy, pink makeup to complete the look. Definitely a hit!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti might have seen better fashion days. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti might have seen better fashion days. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss-While usually Kriti pulls off almost any look possible, this dress didn’t flatter her. The silhouette doesn’t seem suited for her and neither does the look scream original. A miss, but we know she can do better!

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal looked drop-dead gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal looked drop-dead gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Mrunal looked stunning in a fitted, beige dress that looked like it was made just for her. Avoiding accessories, she let her outfit do the talking, with natural waves framing her face.

Ranveer Singh

Dapper as ever as he’s seen in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Dapper as ever as he’s seen in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Ranveer chose to step out in an all-black ensemble, looking as trendy as ever. He paired the look with a pair of fresh neon, slides and was seen waving at the photographers.



