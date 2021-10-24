Fashion hits and misses (October 18-24): From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, check out these looks

October 24, 2021 3:15:33 pm
Bollywood celebrities never fail to make a statement with their astute sense of style. Time and again, we see them pulling off stunning ensembles and quirky outfits, looking absolutely amazing. This week, too, a bunch of stars were spotted in the city. Take a look at whose look was a hit and whose was a miss:
Sara Ali Khan
Hit-Sara looked like a million dollars as she attended a show in a glittery bodycon dress. The dress was strappy, and it accentuated her curves. She paired the outfit with a pair of silver heels. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a hint of brightening make-up. We definitely approve.
Shilpa Shetty
Hit-Shilpa looked striking in her structured red dress that she paired with sky-high red heels. The look needed panache to carry off and who better than Shilpa to carry out such a marvelous colour?
Sushmita Sen
Hit-Dressed in casuals and flaunting her signature, sweet smile, Sushmita Sen greeted shutterbugs in the city. We love the comfortable loafers that she paired with the ensemble.
Hit-Alia recently turned heads with her interesting choice of outfit. As jeans in bright, funky colours are making a comeback, Alia chose a pink pair and wore it with a pale blue top. We love the fit and flare of the jeans!
Jahnvi Kapoor
Hit-Jahnvi wore a sequinned, fitted, gold dress with puffy sleeves. We love the fun ensemble that she put together with a pair of complementing, gold-tinged stilettos. We love the way she carries off soft curls and dewy, pink makeup to complete the look. Definitely a hit!
Miss-While usually Kriti pulls off almost any look possible, this dress didn’t flatter her. The silhouette doesn’t seem suited for her and neither does the look scream original. A miss, but we know she can do better!
Mrunal Thakur
Hit-Mrunal looked stunning in a fitted, beige dress that looked like it was made just for her. Avoiding accessories, she let her outfit do the talking, with natural waves framing her face.
Hit-Ranveer chose to step out in an all-black ensemble, looking as trendy as ever. He paired the look with a pair of fresh neon, slides and was seen waving at the photographers.
