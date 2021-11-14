From Malaika Arora to Mouni Roy: Fashion hits and misses (Nov 7-14)

Be it for a casual day about town or promoting their latest films, Bollywood celebrities have been known to add an extra bit of style to their everyday looks. Power dressing to experimental silhouettes, each week we bring to you the best dressed of the lot. Read on to find some perfect fall wear inspirations

Malaika Arora

The shirt dress featured an asymmetrical hemline. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit–Malaika wore a shirt-dress for dinner in the city and was snapped flaunting it with a pair of chunky white sneakers and statement bag. We love the way her hair is done, a perfect minimal effort, yet a cute look to wear.

Mouni Roy

We love the white boots! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit–Mouni Roy is known to keep the fashion police guessing as to what her next outfit could be, and yet again, she does not disappoint. Wearing a flared black dress, cinched at the waist, the actor and dancer paired it with a pair of white boots. Keeping it subtle, Mouni accessorised with a Chanel bag and wore dark sunglasses.

Vaani Kapoor

The dress featured a plunging neckline. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit–Vaani Kapoor is currently promoting her latest film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui‘ and looks stunning while doing so. Dressed in a chic, ribbed, orange bodycon, the mid-length dress is perfectly complimenting her slender frame. The actor paired the dress with strappy, low heels and wavy, natural hair.

Sunny Leone

The actress nails casual chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit–Sunny Leone is the queen of versatility; she looks equally good in traditional and festive wear and can carry of a cutesy-casual look with aplomb. She pairs a basic white, printed tee with a pair of flared denims. She carries a bag with a multi-coloured strap and wears a high bun with the look.

Vicky Kaushal

We love the actor's shirt! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit–Vicky Kaushal made effortless dressing a new thing. He was seen happily posing for shutterbugs as he visited a clinic in town. The Masaan actor wore a grey and white striped linen shirt, dark denims and white sneakers.

Mrunal Thakur

What do you think about ruffled sarees? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit–Thakur looks absolutely spectacular in this peach coloured ruffled saree. The colour looks amazing on her and we can’t help but admire the unique blouse she has worn it with. Keeping the rest of the look simple, she opted for a nude make-up look and straight hair.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor has learnt the art of colour blocking outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit–The Vicky Donor star is known for his sartorial fashion choices, but his recent, dapper look kept us wanting for more. Ayushmann wore an oversized jacket with an all-black ensemble of basic tee and baggy trousers. Bonus points for opting for a pair of retro sunglasses!

Kartik Aryan

What do you think about this look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss-The actor was recently spotted wearing this outfit and we can’t help but wonder if this ensemble could have been better put together. The pieces are individually quite striking, the blazer, printed shirt and flared pants can be possibly worn with subtle pieces. This look is a miss!

