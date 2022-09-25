From Malaika Arora to Mrunal Thakur: Fashion hits and misses (September 19-25)

From attending parties to going for work meetings, B-town celebs always make a splash with their impeccably-stylish appearances.
As per usual, in this past week, a new round of fashionable looks were seen. In this roundup, we have listed which look was a hit and which one missed the mark. Check it out:
HIT: Malaika Arora
Malaika’s look is a classic — a staple black dress with heels that can never go wrong. She paired her look with cool bangles and a dark blue handbag. She pulled it off with grace and her messy bun further added to the style quotient.
HIT: Karan Johar
KJo’s look with a matching black blazer and pants, along with shoes that go perfectly, is a winner in our books. His dapper glasses and necklace further upped the style quotient.
HIT: Kriti Sanon
Sanon’s cute butterfly crop top sure wins our hearts, along with her white trousers and yellow shoes. Her sling adds some more panache to the look. This one is a hit!
HIT: Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur’s long black dress, black purse paired with pink heels made for a casual-yet-preppy look. We give this attire a nod.
MISS: Dulquer Salmaan
While the actor usually has some suave looks to serve, we don’t approve of this one. This shirt is a bit confusing and we’re not sure what’s going on. The pants and shoes deserved something better.
HIT: Sonnali Seygall
Sonnali Seygall’s stylish and chic pink dress gets a thumbs-up from our fashion critics. She paired her dress with white shoes, which would be our go-to. Her makeup further complements the look.
HIT: Shahid Kapoor
Shahid’s sporty white look could get a million hearts racing. His white pants and white jacket along with the black tee make him look like a vision.
