Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

From Malaika Arora to Mrunal Thakur: Fashion hits and misses (September 19-25)

Check out this week's fashion hits and misses. Some celebs scored, while one of them missed.

This week, our celebs had some looks to serve. (Source: Varinder Chawla Design: Angshuman Maity)

From attending parties to going for work meetings, B-town celebs always make a splash with their impeccably-stylish appearances.

As per usual, in this past week, a new round of fashionable looks were seen. In this roundup, we have listed which look was a hit and which one missed the mark. Check it out:

HIT: Malaika Arora

Arora showed off her curves in a little black dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika’s look is a classic — a staple black dress with heels that can never go wrong. She paired her look with cool bangles and a dark blue handbag. She pulled it off with grace and her messy bun further added to the style quotient.

HIT: Karan Johar

Johar strutted and posed in his cool black attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

KJo’s look with a matching black blazer and pants, along with shoes that go perfectly, is a winner in our books. His dapper glasses and necklace further upped the style quotient.

HIT: Kriti Sanon

Sanon graced an uber chic yet comfortable look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanon’s cute butterfly crop top sure wins our hearts, along with her white trousers and yellow shoes. Her sling adds some more panache to the look. This one is a hit!

HIT: Mrunal Thakur

Thakur looked dashing in her black attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur’s long black dress, black purse paired with pink heels made for a casual-yet-preppy look. We give this attire a nod.

MISS: Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer flashed a smile for the media. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While the actor usually has some suave looks to serve, we don’t approve of this one. This shirt is a bit confusing and we’re not sure what’s going on. The pants and shoes deserved something better.

HIT: Sonnali Seygall

Sonnali looked radiant in pink. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonnali Seygall’s stylish and chic pink dress gets a thumbs-up from our fashion critics. She paired her dress with white shoes, which would be our go-to. Her makeup further complements the look.

HIT: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid looked dapper in his attire as he posed for the media. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid’s sporty white look could get a million hearts racing. His white pants and white jacket along with the black tee make him look like a vision.

