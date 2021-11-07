From Katrina Kaif to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Fashion hits and misses (Oct 31-Nov 7)

It is often said that fashion is an extension of one’s personality and due to the nature of their profession, Bollywood celebrities often go the extra mile and and experiment with new (and sometimes offbeat) looks. There are times when they successfully pull off such looks, but at times, miss the mark. This week was no different. We have rounded up a few looks for you. Check them out here, and choose your favourites!

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen adorns gorgeous saris by Indian designer for Diwali festivities; take a look

Sara Ali Khan

Sara has lately been experimenting with ethnic wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara has lately been experimenting with ethnic wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit– The actor recently returned from a trip to Kedarnath and has been seen flaunting a lot of traditional looks. Here, she wears a delicate, white chikankari salwar-kameez with a matching dupatta. She paired the ensemble with chunky silver jewellery and a stack of bangles. We love the little details she added to the look — the matching embroidered mask and white jootis.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina wears Prabal Gurung. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina wears Prabal Gurung. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit– Katrina looks stunning in a Prabal Gurung number. The corset-inspired bodice and brilliant shades of hue is looking ethereal on the actress. The Kay by Katrina mogul left her hair open in soft, breezy waves and complemented the ensemble with subdued make-up. We love the entire look!

Shriya Saran

Shriya wears a comfortable look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shriya wears a comfortable look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Who doesn’t love a comfortable shirt dress? Shriya Saran was recently spotted in a flowy, white shirt dress that she paired with a metallic, short skirt. She sported a Louis Vuitton bag with the outfit and matched it with metallic hued block heels. Looking fresh-faced and with multiple bracelets on her arms, the actor happily posed for the camera.

Akshay Kumar

The actor makes a bold fashion statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor makes a bold fashion statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-The Housefull actor stepped out in a baby pink, co-ord set paired with bright, white sneakers. The sweatshirt even had a hoodie to boot! We love the fact that stars are not shying away from trying looks that they were previously not associated with. Thumbs-up for trying!

Soha Ali Khan

The actress looked pretty as a picture. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress looked pretty as a picture. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Soha channelled a festive mood in her outfit. She stepped out in a faded, peach-toned, rush coloured kurta and trousers, and paired it with a sparkly, silver bag. We love her earrings and traditional jootis. Her hair pulled back in a ponytail, and her make-up comprised a hint of kajal and nude lipstick.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Sidhant’s style sense is unmatched. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sidhant’s style sense is unmatched. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-The Gully Boy actor opted for a trendy light pastel green co-ord set that has a jacket and pair of relaxed trousers.The jacket has an interesting detail of a geometric llama in the front-pocket! We love the entire outfit, from the clothes to the accessories. Don’t miss his fiery red kicks, either. We definitely approve!

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya looks gorgeous in red. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sanya looks gorgeous in red. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit– Looking stunning in a red dress, the Dangal star attended a film promotion. Sanya’s signature curly hair sets her apart from other celebrities for sure! We love the neat hair updo which screams casual-chic.

Pulkit Samrat

The actor has had better fashion days. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor has had better fashion days. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss-The Fukrey actor usually looks dapper, but the rust coloured, bejewelled sherwani is doing him no favours. The colour is making him look drab and Pulkit has previously served us some pretty good looks. We are sure he will bounce back.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!