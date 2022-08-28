From Akshay Kumar to Mouni Roy: Fashion hits and misses (Aug 22-Aug 28)

B-town celebrities have established themselves in the fashion fraternity to an extent where they’ve become everybody’s go-to style inspiration. From flaunting a low-key breakfast outfit to making an entrance at a wedding, celebs make sure to serve a host of looks. But occasionally, their combinations can turn out to be a disaster and this week was no different.

While some attire were dreamy, few others turned out to be less-so. Take a look!

HIT: Akshay Kumar

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar breathed new life into men’s fashion with his pick of the evergreen cargo pants paired with a matching shirt. Elevating this swag look were Prada’s stunning white combat boots, and of course, Akshay himself.

MISS: Karishma Tanna

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

We support comfy fashion, but Karishma Tanna definitely missed the memo with a combo we wouldn’t really consider stepping out in.

HIT: Rhea Chakraborty

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Chakraborty‘s midi dress with a thigh-high slit is soothing to the eyes and perfect for the summer. We also love how it’s an all-in-one AM-to-PM weekend fit.

MISS: Mouni Roy

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy’s fashion sense clearly did not support her this time. Perhaps it’s the loud colour, but her ensemble appeared to be slightly too gaudy and ill-executed.

HIT: Ishaan Khatter

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter’s lately been serving the looks in his choice of dapper outfits and we cannot stop drooling. Keeping up with his cool reputation, he combined denims with a white t-shirt and topped it with a suede oversized jacket. The army green boots and a pair of sunglasses completed the look.

MISS: Natasha Poonawalla

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

If considering foil as fashion was a thing, Natasha Poonawalla would’ve aced it. Her mix of a metallic jacket and skirt paired with a white frill shirt did not go down well; it feels all over the place. Ruining a beautiful pearl jewellery is basically be a fashion crime!

