Wedding season fashion goals: Hina Khan is absolutely killing it in this floral chiffon sari

The latter part of the year is usually reserved for weddings, which means people are scrambling for outfits, doing last-minute shopping, putting together looks and accessories, seeking fashion inspiration from celebrities, etc.

A few days ago, actor Katrina Kaif shared a wedding look: a rather chic, elegant, and supremely-stylish dusty-blue sari, courtesy of ace designer Manish Malhotra that made for a perfect day look for the bridesmaid.

The outfit featured sequins all over, and a heavily-embroidered border. The blouse was in a matching shade of blue, and though otherwise-plain, it also featured sequins and embellishments on the border.

Now, it was Hina Khan‘s turn to look absolutely deific in a look that is perfect for an evening get-together. The actor, who seldom goes wrong with her fashion choices, posed for many pictures that were shared on her Instagram account.

In a sharp contrast with Katrina’s minimalistic look, Hina’s chiffon number was all things eye-catching, head-turning and statement-making. She turned muse for the designer label Raji Ramniq that explained that the actor wore a “fariba organza saree”.

It featured green floral patterns all over the mustard yellow base, which also comprised a silver and pink zari border. The actor paired the look with a matching halter-neck blouse with a deep back and a knot near the neck. For accessories, she wore a bunch of pastel green and yellow bangles, a choker with just the right amount of bling and stone work, matching earrings and a finger ring.

Hina, who was styled by fashion stylist Sunakshi Kansal Rathod, wore her hair in a messy bun, and added white flowers to it. She rounded off her glamorous look with a dreamy makeup that comprised a creamy base, dramatic eyes with pink and black eyeshadow, a lot of mascara, neatly-done lower lash with kohl details, a solid pink lipstick, contoured cheeks and highlighter.

We love this look; what about you?

