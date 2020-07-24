Fashion flashback: Patralekhaa shares picture in silk sari; check it out here

One thing is for sure, Patralekhaa knows how to make a statement with her simple fashion choices. She usually opts for basic yet graceful outfits, and no points for guessing — makes heads turn! So when she recently shared a throwback picture of herself on Instagram from Diwali last year, it definitely brightened up our day and we could not but help admire it all over again.
Take a look at the picture the CityLights actor shared below:
Patralekhaa looked gorgeous in a pretty silk sari by Raw Mango. The sari, which featured golden print, was styled with a ¾th sleeved Fuchsia blouse, which added a pop of colour to her look.
For accessories, she opted for a matching jewellery set which included an elaborate kundan choker and matching earrings. For makeup, she went for kohled eyes, liner, a flawless base, pink lipstick and a bindi to complete her look.
