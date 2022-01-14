Malaika Arora’s latest outfit takes bling a little too far; fails to impress

Malaika Arora is definitely one of Bollywood’s strongest fashion forces. She loves to stick to classics but also doesn’t shy away from experimenting. Her sense of style is classy, chic, bold, and maximalist.

From beautifully ornate lehengas to stylish bodycon dresses, Malaika has donned, and aced it all. Well, almost.

Fashion faux pas are a part of experimenting with one’s sartorial sense. And celebrities, too, aren’t exempt from it. While Malaika, who is one of the judges on India’s Best Dancer, usually nails her dress-up game, this time her outfit did not quite make the mark.

Clad in a mini bodycon dress from Manish Malhotra, Malaika’s outfit was too much to digest, all at once.

The neon green outfit, styled by Maneka Harsinghani, was replete with green sequins and tassels. It had flared quarter sleeves and cut-outs at the waist.

She paired the look with bright yellow heels, which made it even more visually confusing and busy. Besides lacking coherence, the look was also poorly executed.

The hair, tied up in a partial ponytail with subtle waves throughout the length and the kohl-rimmed eyes with golden eye shadow were a big no-no.

