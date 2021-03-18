British fashion designers sign letter to PM Boris Johnson, demand ban on fur sales in the UK

“It does surprise me when brands still make the active decision to work with real fur, especially when there are such good faux alternatives out there” Hannah Weiland, the English fashion designer was quoted as saying. (Source: Thinkstock)

Several top British designers have co-signed a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding to ban sales of real fur in the UK.

According to a report in The Guardian, the designers include Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood, and Hannah Weiland (Shrimps founder) among others. “Fur has no place in any compassionate society and today its use is unnecessary and inexcusable. Plainly, fur is immoral, cruel and barbaric,” McCartney was quoted as saying in the report.

“It does surprise me when brands still make the active decision to work with real fur, especially when there are such good faux alternatives out there” Weiland was quoted as saying.

“[We have a] shared belief that fashion, driven by consumers and enabled by innovation, is evolving to make animal fur obsolete, as more and more luxury fashion designers and high street retailers eliminate it from their collections. The majority of UK consumers reject animal fur on ethical grounds,” the letter reads, as quoted by a Harper’s Bazaar report.

“If the UK were to become the first country to prohibit the sale of animal fur it would surely only enhance its growing reputation as a global hub for innovation in ethical fashion,” it continued. The Guardian quotes another bit of the letter that read: “The sale of fur is simply not aligned with the ethical trajectory of the vast majority of retailers, designers and businesses that make up the British fashion retail industry.”

In 2000, UK had banned fur farming. The same report, however, also added that PM Johnson is yet to respond. A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) informed his office would “respond in due course”.

In 2017, fashion label Gucci had decided to stop using fur starting from its spring and summer 2018 collection.