Fashion designer Satya Paul passes away

Satya Paul, founder of the eponymous fashion label, passed away on January 6, 2021, in Coimbatore.

Satya Paul suffered a stroke on December 2, 2020, and was “slowly recovering” in the hospital, his son Puneet Nanda wrote in a Facebook post. “We finally got clearance to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings on the Master.”

“Most people are not aware that more than as a designer or an entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the 70s, his inner journey started as he attended talks given by philosopher J. Krishnamurti. Later, he sought guidance from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015,” he further shared.

Expressing condolences, Sadhguru wrote on Twitter, “#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings.”

