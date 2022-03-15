‘Even if you wear an outfit after 10 years, it should still look new’: Fashion designer Mehak Murpana

Luxury Indo-contemporary wear designer Mehak Murpana believes outfits should not only be comfortable and classy, but also fuss-free and chic. That’s how the Mumbai-born designer has always embodied fashion with her glamorous outfits. Celebrities like Sunny Leone, Anita Hassanandani, Zareen Khan, Sonnalli Seygall, Neha Kakkar, Ishita Chauhan, and Preeti Jhangiani have been spotted in her namesake label Mehak Murpana outfits, which was started in 2015. What began as a childhood dream soon transformed into her passion post her advanced diploma in fashion designing when she started participating in exhibitions to showcase her designs and also by making outfits for her friends and family.

Ahead of her Summer ’22 collection, in an interview with indianexpress.com, the 30-year-old talks about her inspiration, pandemic troubles, sustainable fashion, and some oh-so-classic fashion trends.

Tell us about your initiation in design?

I started young, creating outfits for myself for small occasions and then slowly moved upwards from there.

From where do you seek inspiration, and how?

Inspiration is everywhere! Travel, food, architecture, nature! There is no one particular thing I turn to while looking for inspiration; it just comes to me while looking around.

Your design philosophy is luxury clothing meeting contemporary style? Can you elaborate on it?

Contemporary culture blended with modern luxury is my design philosophy. My style has always been more modern and contemporary. I try to showcase that through my designs. Contemporary styles, but yet not losing the charm of Indian outfits.

Some of your recent designs have been worn by celebrities like Anita Hassanandani and Sunny Leone. What do you keep in mind when selecting outfits for celebs, and why?

I try to create a fun mix of outfits to cater to the celebs as they are always looking for something new and different. They influence the new generation, and they always like to stand out from the rest of the crowd.

You started in 2015. How has the pandemic been for you, and what are your learnings like?

A complete shutdown of business is something nobody has ever experienced before. It wasn’t easy, but we are happy everything is finally getting back to normal, and we can’t wait to keep creating beautiful outfits.

What are your thoughts on sustainable fashion?

We all need to work towards our better future together, and sustainable fashion plays a significant role in it! In our designs, we use the best quality of fabrics and embroideries, so even if you wear an outfit after ten years, it still looks new! That’s a small way of contributing to sustainability, and we wish to do more things in the future in terms of this.

Who do you want to see in your designs next, and why?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. These stunning women carry themselves so well. It would be a pleasure to see them style a Mehak Murpana silhouette!

Top 5 underrated fashion trends and why?

– White shirt, you can style it in numerous ways, and it can never go out of style!

– A waist belt can elevate any outfit in a matter of seconds!

– Gold accessories, you can never go wrong with!

– Neon. I love the bright, colourful, fun vibe this colour emits. It can brighten up your day in no time!

– Animal prints. I’ve always loved these prints and never get bored of them! They look so chic!

