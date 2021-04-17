Designer Manish Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19

Malhotra has designed some game-changing outfits in many films, some of which continue to be in vogue today. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Instagram to share that he has “isolated” himself.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe and take care,” said the 54-year-old.

Soon, celebs and fans wished him a speedy recovery.

Huma Qureshi wrote, “Get well soon”, as Tahira Kashyap said, “Get well soonest”.

Many celebrities have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, the designer spoke about the pandemic and its effects on the fashion industry.

“More innovation and re-invention. It has helped us tap into our true potential and the survivors of this have really proved their mettle. My biggest virtue is to always look at the brighter side and I feel it has changed the world for the better. Conscious consumption is on the rise and our ecological balance is being restored,” he said.

The ace designer has been working in Bollywood for the past 30 years.

“Design and clothes, for me, are all about happiness and a way of self-care, self-love and celebrating oneself. The journey officially began 30 years ago but my love affair with design has been ongoing since childhood,” he told indianexpress.com.

The designer also recently shared a glimpse of Raveena Tandon in some of his exquisite creations–a green kurti set and a shimmery lehenga.