Fashion designer Manish Malhotra launches virtual store

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday launched a virtual store, which will allow the customers to take an immersive walkthrough of the label’s Delhi flagship store.

Billed as “India’s first-ever virtual store from an Indian design house”, the online outlet offers an innovative and extensive assortment where buyers can go through the aisles, zoom in on the products, and get the details of the item, all from the comfort of their home.

Malhotra, who has dressed almost all the big stars in Bollywood, said the unveiling of the virtual store was “long overdue” but the decision intensified due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While our customers have been able to shop via our e-commerce site, we wanted to offer a seamless experience to our brand, even though they can’t make our stores in the lockdown.

“With this new virtual experience facility, we hope to bridge the serendipitous joy of shopping at our exclusive physical outlets. It’s a result of over 11 months of research, planning, strategy, and design, and I’m looking forward to the response of our fans and loyalists,” the 54-year-old designer said in a statement to PTI.

As dependence on technology increases day by day, digital channels appear to be the “biggest opportunity” in 2021, he said.

“I would say a hybrid model is both critical and urgent. I’ve personally seen the acceptance of online consults for bridal outfits last year, which was never like this before.

“Overall, digital adoption has soared, and it’s just a matter of time that we see some of the most disruptive and innovative fashion and digital innovations in the years to come.”

The online store, brought to life by virtual experience partner Gmetri, is adaptable to all electronic devices and can be browsed on desktop, laptop, and mobiles.

Besides the broad line-up of couture pieces, customers can sift through other brand portfolios, including Manish Malhotra Jewellery, Manish Malhotra Beauty, and Manish Malhotra Home.

The brand will soon launch chat support this quarter to help with product or purchase queries, e-consults, and personalised guidance. The virtual experience will soon be tipped with the designer’s own green screen facility where he can assist select customers in choosing the right outfit for themselves.