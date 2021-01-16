Fashion brand launches hoodie with built-in mask; here’s how much it costs

The hoodie has sold out in many sizes. (Source: prettylittlething.com)

Among other things, the ongoing pandemic has left its impact on fashion too. In the past few months, we have seen fashion labels come up with unique designer masks and shields.

The last fashion trend is a mask attached to an outfit, instead of being an additional accessory. We are talking about fashion brand PrettyLittleThing’s “oversized masked hoodie”. Take a look:

Mask hoodie launched by PrettyLittleThing. (Source: prettylittlething.com) Mask hoodie launched by PrettyLittleThing. (Source: prettylittlething.com)

The hoodie, as seen here, comes with a mask attached around the neck. Available in grey and black, it has already reportedly sold out in many sizes. The hoodie costs Pounds 16 (Rs 1590), according to the official website.

Also Read | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has the perfect accessory to keep her mask in place

On its website, the brand, however, clarified that the mask is not a medical face covering. “Please note that this mask is not personal protective equipment, PrettyLittleThing do not claim any medical benefits of using this product. Therefore please still follow and practice all relevant social distancing guidelines,” the description reads.

Prior to this, the brand also released a dress featuring an in-built mask. Model Lottie Moss was also spotted wearing it in London in September, reported Independent.

Would you like to buy this hoodie?