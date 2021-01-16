scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Must Read

Fashion brand launches hoodie with built-in mask; here’s how much it costs

The brand, however, clarified that the mask is not a medical face covering

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 16, 2021 7:10:35 pm
mask hoodieThe hoodie has sold out in many sizes. (Source: prettylittlething.com)

Among other things, the ongoing pandemic has left its impact on fashion too. In the past few months, we have seen fashion labels come up with unique designer masks and shields.

The last fashion trend is a mask attached to an outfit, instead of being an additional accessory. We are talking about fashion brand PrettyLittleThing’s “oversized masked hoodie”. Take a look:

mask hoodie Mask hoodie launched by PrettyLittleThing. (Source: prettylittlething.com)

The hoodie, as seen here, comes with a mask attached around the neck. Available in grey and black, it has already reportedly sold out in many sizes. The hoodie costs Pounds 16 (Rs 1590), according to the official website.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has the perfect accessory to keep her mask in place

On its website, the brand, however, clarified that the mask is not a medical face covering. “Please note that this mask is not personal protective equipment, PrettyLittleThing do not claim any medical benefits of using this product. Therefore please still follow and practice all relevant social distancing guidelines,” the description reads.

Prior to this, the brand also released a dress featuring an in-built mask. Model Lottie Moss was also spotted wearing it in London in September, reported Independent.

Would you like to buy this hoodie?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From vintage hairdo to braids: A look at Bella Hadid’s many hairstyles

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 16: Latest News

Advertisement