Fashion brand Armani to make medical overalls amid coronavirus crisis

To support healthcare workers in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, fashion group Armani announced it will be using its Italian production plants to make single use medical overalls.

Run by designer Giorgio Armani, the fashion house added it had increased its donation to Italian hospitals from 1.25 million euros to two million euros.

A consortium of Italian textile and fashion companies, coordinated by business association Confindustria Moda, are expected to start producing millions of protective face masks in an effort to help Italy become self-sufficient in manufacturing them.

Earlier, fashion brands including Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Michael Costello and Prada said they were making face masks and gowns for the medical staff to offer protection against the virus. The designers also posted pictures of the protoypes on social media.

Besides, American Vogue editor Anna Wintour announced a fund to help young designers, seamstresses and manufacturers pay their bills with the coronavirus crisis having affected their livelihoods. Fashion designer Anita Dongre also took to Instagram to reveal she had created a medical fund of Rs 15 million to support small vendors and artisans who did not have any health insurance.

