‘Fashion and beauty are all about losing yourself, feeling confident’: Katherine Langford

After impressing fans and critics alike with her role of Hannah Baker, a troubled teenager in Netflix’s hit series 13 Reasons Why — a show that put the spotlight on mental health issues, bullying and gun violence — Katherine Langford has only climbed the stairs of stardom.

The Knives Out actor, who is currently attending the 75th Festival de Cannes in France, recently spoke with indianexpress.com ahead of her red carpet debut at the French Riviera. Her first look was a glittery custom Prada gown for the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!). Styled by Molly Dickson, Langford’s ensemble featured silver sequins and a sweeping train.

Katherine Langford at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Katherine Langford at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

She chatted with us about her red carpet looks, L’Oréal Paris’ association with Cannes, its Lights On Women Award honouring a female filmmaker, everyday fashion, makeup and skincare, and such.

Excerpts:

L’oréal Paris celebrates 25 years of partnership with Cannes; what do you have to say about the association and how special is it for you?

The Cannes film festival has always been very special in my heart. To bring films, fashion and filmmakers together is special and exciting. It’s even more exciting, in a way, to be able to come together and celebrate films. [It is] the 25-year anniversary of L’oréal Paris sponsoring the festival, and so, it is a real privilege and honour and I am very excited to be here.

L’Oréal Paris’ Lights On Women Award will honour a female filmmaker. In your opinion, what does it say about the brand, and the future of filmmaking?

This is the second year of the Award — last year was the inaugural year — and it’s an incredible initiative to shine a spotlight on promising female filmmakers. One of the things I love about them is that they really stand behind their values of empowerment, equality, and this is just another example of how they empower women. So, it is a real privilege to stand beside them, and it is also exciting — as a young actor and women, to be a part of the conversation and to support female filmmakers in telling phenomenal stories through their lenses.

What made you want to be a part of this initiative?

As a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson, it is just a privilege to be able to support these incredible initiatives and be a part of the conversation, particularly with the Lights On Women Award.

Tell us about some makeup products that you always carry in your bag when you step out.

I love experimenting with bold looks, but I also think it is really important to have moments of self-care, sometimes wearing no makeup or minimal makeup. I try to keep my routines very simple. I have a few products that are my staples, one of them is the revitalift hyaluronic acid serum. I have it with me at home, when I travel — it is just a really quick and easy way to have hydration. I also love Wonder Water, which is great for your hair.

I always try to carry either a mascara or a lipstick — they can take you from a day look to a night look. Or they can be used for touch-ups. [They are] simple things to carry in your bag.

What skincare routine do you follow pre and post makeup?

I like to keep it simple. I think skincare and self-care are really important. Pre-makeup, I like to have a bit of hydration. Then, a good moisturiser. If you want to do a brow, that is good, or even if you want to do a minimal look with just a bold lip colour.

Afterwards, it is so important to take the makeup off. Keep it simple.

When it comes to the red carpet, are there any specific looks that you prefer over others, or do you like to be experimentative?

I definitely like to experiment. I love to have fun with looks; I love bold looks. I think fashion and beauty are all about losing yourself, feeling confident, and [finding out] what makes you feel beautiful. So, I really like to work with what we are looking at and create something that is beautiful and unique.

And what can tell us about your Cannes looks this year?

I want to keep it a secret! I guess you will see. But, I have a couple of looks at Cannes and I want them to feel glamorous and want it to feel like an ode to films, because we are here celebrating all the wonderful films and filmmakers.

Katherine Langford at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Katherine Langford at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Red carpet appearances aside, what does your wardrobe look like when you are just a regular person going about your day?

I think a good pair of jeans… I like to experiment, but for my work, I have to have a certain attire. So, I could wear a pair of jeans and basics like t-shirts or anything that I can mix and match. But, I like to combine them with some bolder pieces that I personally love, to have fun with those looks — whether it is a piece of knitwear or a beautiful dress.

I think it is important to be able to have some personality in the way that you dress.

