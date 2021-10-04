Fashion 2021: Four bridesmaid outfit trends that will make you stand out

For many people, wedding shopping is a stressful affair. We are not just talking about brides, but also their friends, sisters and cousins, who have to play the role of bridesmaids and make sure they look their best, too.

If you are among those who will be attending a wedding soon, and cannot decide what to wear for which ritual, here is Nishit Gupta, the director at KALKI fashion, breaking down some looks for you, which are touted as the best trends of 2021. From playful designs, and vibrant colours, to dazzling highlights, bring out the fashionista in you!

* For admirers of the minimal

If you are a high-spirited bridesmaid then the balletic silhouettes are perfect for you. Also, if you love bright solid lehengas, wear them for daytime weddings. You can also choose flowy anarkalis for mehendi functions.

* Stylish ruffle affair

An ethnic silhouette with a modern twist of ruffles is what you need this wedding season. Ruffle styles are trending and there are several options for it. Instead of draping traditional saris, ruffle attire creates a stylish and effortless look. Ready pleated ruffle saris and sharara suits can become your reception or cocktail party look.

* Fusion lehengas

A shimmery ombre sequin lehenga will complete your look. Or, a trendy tie-dye print lehenga with a jacket will keep you up-to-date in the ceremonies. Make sure the outfit matches with your blingy personality.

* An ethnic fusion statement

The minimal embroidered jumpsuit is becoming one of the best fusion statements. It can not only make you stand out, but also give massive bride-squad goals.

Whether for the sangeet ceremony or for mehendi, these outfits are sure to make the bride’s special day unforgettable, and also the bridesmaids’.

