Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchange vows in dreamy wedding ceremony; here’s what they wore

After months of speculations, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar finally exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala home. Amidst beautiful décor and the presence of several family members and friends, the couple tied the knot looking absolutely stunning.

To officiate their relationship, the duo opted for a traditional Christian wedding ceremony. For the occasion, Farhan chose a black tuxedo with a matching bow and a pair of sunglasses, looking dapper.

Farhan and Shibani got married in Khandala. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Farhan and Shibani got married in Khandala. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

However, it was Shibani’s red gown that caught our attention. She looked breathtaking in an off-shoulder floral red gown with a corset bodice and flowy bottom.

ALSO READ | Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur look ethereal in traditional ensembles at their wedding ceremony

The couple opted for a Christian wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple opted for a Christian wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A long red veil elevated this beautiful look further. Earlier today, the 41-year-old had also shared a sneak-peak of her red heels that she wore for the ceremony.

Shibani shared the picture of her heels. (Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram) Shibani shared the picture of her heels. (Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Her hair styled in soft curls and barely-there makeup summed up her wedding look.

As per reports, the couple started dating in 2018 and since then, they have been quite open in professing their love for each other on social media. Last year, Shibani also got Farhan’s name inked on her neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!