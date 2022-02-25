Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding bash: Celebrities wow in stylish black ensembles

February 25, 2022 8:50:12 pm
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Khandala last week. To celebrate their wedding, producer Ritesh Sidhwani threw a bash for the couple, which was also attended by several B-town stars.
The newlyweds arrived in style, looking absolutely stunning. Shibani wore a pastel blue satin wrap dress which had a plunging neckline, power shoulders, and full sleeves. With her hair tied in a top bun and minimal accessories, the actor-presenter totally stole the show.
Farhan, on the other hand, kept it casual in a pair of off-white trousers and jacket set paired with a dark grey tee.
But looks like the theme for others was black, as many celebrities opted for stylish ensembles in the colour.
Deepika Padukone stunned in a strappy black bodycon dress with criss-cross tie-up details on both sides. The actor rounded off her look with a classic middle-parted bun, dangling earrings and black heels.
Gauri Khan, who always has us swooning over her elegant style, once again stood out in a one-shoulder black jumpsuit. She carried a bright yellow clutch, adding a pop of colour to her monotone look.
Kareena Kapoor’s girl-gang was definitely the head-turner as they stunned in varied black outfits. While Malaika Arora flaunted her risqué style in an embellished black sheer dress with a noodle strap on one shoulder, Amrita Arora gave us Disney princess vibes in an off-shoulder black frock dress.
The Kapoor sisters kept it elegant in short black dresses. Kareena looked stunning in a one-shoulder little black dress teamed with animal print heels, that added drama to this simple look. Karishma dazzled in a metallic print black dress with a plunging neckline.
In keeping with her chic contemporary style, Ananya Panday wore a strappy blazer-style black top with a V-neckline paired with a mini skirt. A tiny black bag and matching heels rounded off her look.
Anusha Dandekar, too, stunned in a black satin wrap dress with a thigh-high slit. A black sling bag and glittery heels completed her look.
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain rocked the colour in style. While Tara chose shimmery black co-ords — a sleeveless crop top and a full-length skirt, Aadar kept it dapper in a pantsuit.
