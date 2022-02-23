Farhan Akhtar shares ‘some precious moments’ from wedding, Shibani Dandekar calls it ‘the most magical day’

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently tied the knot a gorgeous ceremony in Khandala. Days later, the couple took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of their intimate cerebrations, in the company of friends and family.

The Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara actor wrote, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you”.

Take a look at the post here:

Shibani looked gorgeous in a custom-designed ensemble made from “special French Chantilly lace, and hand-embroidered on a vermillion red palette” from JADE by Monica and Karishma. Designed by stylist Shaleena Nathani and designer Monica Shah, the gown featured a sweetheart neckline with a corset-inspired bodice and was styled with a floor-grazing matching veil.

The bride shared some pictures of herself in the “dream wedding dress.” Check them out below.

She also also shared some candid pictures from the afternoon filled with fun and frolic.

Styled by Shaleena, the look was the perfect blend of demure traditional and contemporary aesthetics. Shibani completed the look with her hair styled in soft curls framing her face, and subtle make-up.

She opted for ruby encrusted dangling earrings and ditched a neckpiece. Farhan complemented her in a tuxedo designed by Govinda Mehta, that was styled with a black bow tie and a pair of stylish, brown tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The décor featured flower arrangements and drapes in pastel colours. In attendance were Farhan and Shibani’s family and friends including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan Kunder, Zoie Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora and several others.

Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan Kunder among others, break into a jive at Farhan and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. (Source: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram) Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan Kunder among others, break into a jive at Farhan and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. (Source: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

We wish the happy couple the very best!

