Farhan Akhtar’s wardrobe is all the inspiration you need this summer

Farhan Akhtar’s fashion is underrated, check it out here! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Farhan Akhtar’s fashion is underrated, check it out here! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Farhan Akhtar not only has a way with his words and on-screen performances, but also his fashion choices. Usually keeping it cool, the actor aces casual wear effortlessly. Wondering the reason? It is clearly his charm!

Ahead, take a look and take cues to update your summer wardrobe, especially those who always like to keep it relaxed, as we decode of of his style moments.

Summer calls for cool colours, and there’s nothing like white. So what better than a white blazer that can be worn to a semi-formal event, a party, or even to work. It is almost like a wardrobe essential for men. Try investing in a slim-fit or a well-fitted white blazer that can be styled with anything and everything.

This one’s not really a clothing piece but doesn’t mean you do not have to make space for it in the wardrobe. With the sun shining bright, you definitely need your pair of sunglasses. Try investing in a good reflective pair of sunglasses which look uber cool. But always opt for sunglasses that suit your face cut. Those with a square face can invest in a pair of basic aviators, while those with round faces can go for slightly oversized styles like wayfarers or D-frames.

Shorts and summers go hand in hand. So invest in chino shorts in varied colours. Whether you are heading out to do your everyday chores or going to a quaint cafe for a brunch, these shorts will save your day. You can pair them with a plain v-neck T-shirt or a Hawaiian shirt. Just in case you are in the mood to dress down, add a fedora!

Yes, white blazers are a great addition to one’s wardrobe, but colourful blazers are a must too! They may seem tricky to pull off, but colour block them in the best way and you might just end up having your personal statement look.

Khaki or linen shirts are perfect for your summer wardrobe because not only do they look classy but are also fuss-free and breathable. Invest in multiple colours, preferably pastel pink or beige, and team it up with a pair of colourful chinos or your favourite pair of ripped jeans.

So, will you be adding these pieces to your wardrobe?

