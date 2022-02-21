scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 21, 2022
Must Read

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar make first appearance after wedding; twin in ethnic outfits

For their first post-wedding appearance, Farhan and Shibani decided to complement each other in shades of peach and pastel pink

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 7:30:30 pm
Farhan Akhtar ShibaniFarhan and Shibani looked lovely together! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala. Seen wearing elegant ensembles, the couple exchanged their vows in a Christian ceremony. Now, days after their dreamy wedding ceremony, the duo was spotted in Mumbai, twinning in stunning traditional ensembles.

For their first post-wedding appearance, Farhan and Shibani decided to wear matching ethnic outfits in shades of peach and pastel pink.

Farhan was seen dressed in a peach coloured kurta-pyjama set, teamed with a matching printed sleeveless jacket.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The couple looked lovely! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking dapper as ever, he completed the look with a pair of brown juttis.

ALSO READ |Inside Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah’s wedding: Bride looks ethereal in an Anamika Khanna design

Shibani looked breathtaking in an embellished sheer sari that featured floral embroidery and a heavy golden border. It was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse with a V-neckline.

Farhan Shibani They were spotted outside her home in Bandra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The 41-year-old accessorised the outfit with a heavy gold choker, earrings and bangles. She tied her hair in a bun and added the finishing touches with subtle peach makeup.

ALSO READ |Sophie Turner makes a stylish appearance amid rumours of second pregnancy; check it out
They twinned in matching outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the newlyweds’ latest look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

dadasaheb phalke awards 2022
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: A look at who wore what

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement