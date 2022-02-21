Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar make first appearance after wedding; twin in ethnic outfits

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala. Seen wearing elegant ensembles, the couple exchanged their vows in a Christian ceremony. Now, days after their dreamy wedding ceremony, the duo was spotted in Mumbai, twinning in stunning traditional ensembles.

For their first post-wedding appearance, Farhan and Shibani decided to wear matching ethnic outfits in shades of peach and pastel pink.

Farhan was seen dressed in a peach coloured kurta-pyjama set, teamed with a matching printed sleeveless jacket.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking dapper as ever, he completed the look with a pair of brown juttis.

Shibani looked breathtaking in an embellished sheer sari that featured floral embroidery and a heavy golden border. It was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse with a V-neckline.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

The 41-year-old accessorised the outfit with a heavy gold choker, earrings and bangles. She tied her hair in a bun and added the finishing touches with subtle peach makeup.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the newlyweds’ latest look?

