Fanney Khan promotions: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan keeps it simple yet classy in monochrome

When it comes to her sartorial choices, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rarely fails to meet the mark. The 44-year-old is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Fanney Khan, and she is making sure her fashion game stays as strong as ever.

Recently, we saw the actor give us some Victorian fashion vibes in a lacy corset that she wore with a flowy asymmetrical shirt dress. To polish her look, she picked a pair of lacy heeled boots, and rounded out with dewy make-up and hair coiffed into soft curls.

For another appearance, the actor swapped her dress for a metal-studded black cape, that she wore with a corset top and jeggings. With slim rings and subtle make-up, we think Aishwarya looked pretty.

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Do you think she could pull off her outfits well? Let us know in the comments section below.

