Miss the drama of physical shows, but new format is more democratic: Falguni Shane Peacock on digital ICW 2020

At 2020 India Couture Week’s first-ever digital show (ICW), ace fashion designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock is doing things differently. In the absence of a physical show, they will be showcasing their creations this time through a fashion film, Spectacle Prive, which they have directed themselves while coping with pandemic-induced challenges — from reduced staff to remote working.
Ahead of the gala event, to be held between September 18 and 23, Falguni Shane Peacock spoke to indianexpress.com about their brand new collection, the experience of directing a film, and a lot more.
Excerpts:
India Couture Week will be hosting its first-ever digital show. How different are things this time amid the pandemic?
The good thing about unveiling our collection via a fashion film is that we will be able to reach out to a wider audience across the world as compared to a physical fashion show. It is definitely a more disruptive and democratic format. People who may not have had access to fashion weeks will now be able to see the collections through a lens of curiosity and excitement. However, we will miss the excitement, the adrenaline rush, the post-show cheers, the hugs, and, of course, meeting our clients and guests.
Tell us about the collection you will showcase this time. What’s the inspiration behind it?
‘Spectacle Prive’ is heavily inspired by the rich heritage, culture, architectural marvels, abundant flora and fauna of Jaipur, the Pink City. The city fuels our creative ingenuity and its elements percolate in their designs. We will be foraying full-fledged into the bridal segment the very first time and showcasing bespoke bridal lehengas in classic red — a colour that is immensely significant to the Indian bride.
Any showstopper this time?
All we can say is, “wait and watch”!
How was the experience of directing ‘Spectacle Prive’.?
We shot the film recently at St Regis. This was something that we were doing for the first time, so we were excited to shoot it and we are now looking forward to seeing the audiences’ reaction to it.
In what ways has COVID-19 impacted the fashion industry in India?
The industry has come out of one of its darkest phases but things are looking up once again. We are on the path to recovery as our stores have reopened and online sales are on the uptick. We are excited about the upcoming festive and bridal season.
Do you think masks are becoming the ‘new normal’ fashion accessory?
Masks are important not only as a fashion accessory but also as a mark of responsibility. We are wearing it to be responsible for our own health and the health of those we meet and interact with. The mask has evolved to be used to make an individual style statement. The overarching importance is that your health and the other person’s health is important to you.
Are digital fashion shows going to be the new normal?
Technology has opened up a lot of avenues in the world of fashion but it will never replace the experience of a physical show. The audience loves to engage in the runway experience and we will see them at the shows as soon as things start getting back to normal. So though we miss physical shows and the drama around it, we welcome this new normal.
Any challenges that you faced due to the pandemic in your preparations for ICW 2020?
If you plan things properly, then you can overcome any challenge. Since we had enough time on hand to prepare for our collection as well as for our shoot, these challenges don’t seem insurmountable. The challenge of social distancing, reduced staff, remote working can be taken care of with the right mindset and planning. We have planned for these new ways of working and we had enough time to prepare a breathtaking new collection, which we are looking forward to unveiling in our fashion film.
Falguni Shane Peacock’s collection will be streamed on September 22, at 9:30 pm on FDCI official website and social media handles.
