Drama and Design

A long, rectangular off-white hall with black-hexagonal floor tiles on the floor greets at the entrance to the new couture, bridal space of designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Situated at the Ambawatta One complex in Delhi’s Mehrauli, and rubbing shoulders with other names like Manish Malhotra, Lavash By Saby and Ralph Lauren, this is the duo’s second store in the capital. They first opened at Emporio in Vasant Kunj, which now will be a dedicated space for their pret designs. “We have always wanted to expand in Delhi, and we wanted to do it right. I think people appreciate a dramatic flair much more in the Capital. But with weddings, and now with this thrust on designer destination weddings, I think everyone’s dramatic self is coming out,” shares Falguni. “I think weddings are the red carpet moments for the brides of today. I had one who came to me, and said, ‘I want to look like Beyonce’. And she did,” adds Falguni.

The store, which is cavernous to say the least, has been designed by Delhi-based Seetu Kohli and gives the feeling of understated grandeur, almost bordering on being minimalistic. Pastel shades of coral and lavender dominate the colour scheme and one finds extremely lush and comfortable couches placed strategically in front of the floor-to-ceiling mirrors. There’s even a frame of a golden gazebo placed in the centre of the store, with their designs placed decisively, to catch the eye of any visitor who walks in.

The designers have launched the space by unveiling their latest spring-summer collection, titled ‘Au Revoir Phool Mahal’ and invokes its inspiration from Rajasthan’s Bundi Mahal. While the duo has always been known for their flair of using extravagant feathers, beads, and sequins, the colour palette of the collection is a more sedate pastel. “We, keeping in with the times, have blended an Indian sensibility with a western aesthetic. I think we have also evolved with the times. I see more and more brides coming by themselves, spending their own money, because they have so much clarity as to how they want to look on their D day. We must be doing something right,” she adds.

Falguni and Shane Peacock designs have been worn by the ilk of Beyonce, Madonna, Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj among others. And that has helped them garner a stronger foothold back home as well. We regularly see Kareena Kapoor wearing their ensembles. “We were one of the first ones to break into that market, and now with many others breaking in as well, I can say that we paved the way. But we had to work really, really hard to get there, and this was before the days of social media. We did London Fashion Week consecutively for six years. Today, tracking people is so much easier. Many stylists are household names, because with one photo, anyone can access them,” adds the designer.

The duo has also launched The Peacock Magazine, a digital magazine, and has featured Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha on the cover. “We wanted to get our narrative out, take our buyers behind the scenes and make them a part of the whole FSP process. Also the digital platform gives them an immersive experience. They choose the ensemble, and the model , and then they see the whole look together,” adds Shane.

A big star-studded launch for the Mehrauli store is planned for August. Right now Delhi’s brides-to-be will have to do with a soft opening. What’s next for the two? “A new store in Kala Ghodha, Mumbai,” informs Falguni.