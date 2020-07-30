Face masks, athleisure, sandals are top fashion trends amid COVID-19, says report

Designer face masks are emerging as a popular fashion trend. (Source: off____white/Instagram) Designer face masks are emerging as a popular fashion trend. (Source: off____white/Instagram)

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting consumers’ behaviour and purchasing pathways, new fashion trends are now emerging across the world.

Global fashion search platform Lyst analysed the shopping behaviours of more than nine million people per month over a three-month period from April to June. According to the 2020 Lyst Index report, athleisure, sandals and face masks are becoming the most popular fashion choices now.

As per the report, Nike is now the hottest brand worldwide, replacing Italian luxury fashion label Off-White to bag the first place. The brand, noted the report, owed its success not just to its 106 per cent increased demand for loungewear but also how it responded recently to racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Among the other top brands for the quarter, following Nike, are Off-White, Gucci, Balenciaga, Prada, Saint Laurent, Versace, Burberry, Fendi and Bottega Veneta. Many of these brands have either pledged donations for social justice or contributed to relief efforts amid the pandemic.

As for individual shopping trends, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals for women emerged as the most popular product. Meanwhile, search for slip-on shoes has increased by 225 per cent, Independent reported.

Following sandals was Marine Serre’s USD 575 (Rs 43,030) limited-edition moon-print face mask.

Top products for men included Off-White’s face mask, followed by Birkenstock-esque pair of shoes designed by Brunello Cucinelli. Besides, sneakers from Asics, Off-White and Nike also made it to the top 10 products in the men’s category, along with a pair of Yeezy cotton sweatpants, Gucci baseball cap and JW Anderson cardigan.

