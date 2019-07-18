Toggle Menu
Tired of bleeding mascara? Go for the eyelash lifthttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/eyelash-lift-beauty-make-up-tips-5835658/

Tired of bleeding mascara? Go for the eyelash lift

While lash extensions add length and create volume, lash lifts simply perms and lift your eyelashes

priyanka wedding new pictures, priyanka chjopra sabyasachi, priyanka chopra sabyasachi bride, priyanka chopra, nick jonas, priyanka chopra nick jonas wedding, priyanka jonas nick chopra wedding updates, nickyanka wedding jodhpur, priyanka chopra nick jonas wedding latest pictures, priyanka chopra nick jonas christian wedding, priyanka chopra nick jonas christian wedding pictures, priyanka chopra nick jonas hindu wedding pics, latest wedding updates nickyanka jodhpur, priyanka chopra wedding pictures, priyanka chopra ralph lauren, priyanka chopra nick jonas updates, priyanka chopra pics, priyanka chopra umaid bhawan, priyanka nick wedding, priyanka nick umaid bhawan, priyanka white dress, priyanka red lehenga, indian express, indian express news
A lash lift curls your lash from base to tip so that you can see its full length. (Source: SayasachiOfficial/Instagram)

For most make-up artists, a luscious eyelash is an important criteria to achieve a wholesome look. There is indeed no denying that an enhanced or lifted eyelash transforms the entire look by adding a touch of freshness and drama to the face. While most of us add volume to our lashes using a mascara or a set of fake eyelashes, mascara can bleed and smudge, ruining the entire look.

But the beauty industry always has a solution, and a solution for your lash woes is a lash lift. A lash lift curls your eyelash from base to the tip so that you can see its full length. They are ideal for those who cannot manage to maintain their lashes with touch-ups and extensions.

While lash extensions add length and create volume, lash lift simply perm and lift your eyelashes. The make-up artist applies silicone pad on the upper lid on which the lashes are glued on, giving them an upward shape. The perm solution is then applied to the lash and acts as a softener so the hair is mouldable to the shape it needs to hold. A setting solution and a keratin-rich nourishing oil are then applied in succession.

However, one needs to be extremely careful as the process involves chemical use near the eyes. It is important to keep the eyes closes throughout the process and not get the formula come in contact with them. The beautician also needs to ensure that the product is not left for too long on the lashes. To enjoy the process’ long-lasting effects, one must keep their lashes dry for 24 to 48 hours.

However, if you wish to opt for a natural way to enhance your lashes, just apply some castor oil or cold press castor oil to the lashes from root to tip to reduce any damage and improve natural growth.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Designer Anavila Misra on her new festive line and why linen is a multifaceted fabric
2 Dia Mirza’s style is all about elegance coupled with minimalism; see pics
3 After Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon disappoints in this sequinned Kalmanovich dress