Saturday, May 09, 2020
COVID19

Eye kajal pencils and gel eyeliners: Learn when to use what

Trust us, your eye makeup regime is about to get so much better and perhaps simpler.

New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2020 2:41:48 pm
Trust us, your eye makeup regime is about to get so much better and perhaps simpler. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

The abundance of options for eye pencils and eyeliner pots has taught us one thing, that not all liners are the same. But you can’t be blamed for not being able to tell the difference, since there’s only so much one knows about beauty products.

We have decided to set things straight, clearing up the distinction between an eye kajal pencil and gel eyeliner. From their applications to stay-on power and their uses, we’ve got it all covered. Trust us, your eye makeup regime is about to get so much better and perhaps simpler.

What are eye kajal pencils and gel eyeliners?

Kajal and eyeliners are now used almost interchangeably. However, it wasn’t always like that. Kajal was originally used to protect the eyes from the sun’s glare by darkening the area around it. On the other hand, eyeliner was to be used as makeup. Also, you must know that while kajal is mainly made using organic ingredients and soot, eyeliner is primarily synthetic in nature.

Thus, you can conclude that where the chemically loaded eyeliner might prove to be harsh, kajal is tender.

When to use what

You are probably thinking eye kajal pencil is the safest bet. Yet, you should know it isn’t always so.

During the day, you often don’t need to appear too made up. Hence, you may use a eye kajal pencil and lip gloss. However, if you ever feel like lining your upper lids, you may use a gel eyeliner, since an eye kajal pencil may not work very well here.

reverse eyeliner, reverse cat eyeliner, cat eyeliner, eye makeup trend, eye makeup, wavy eyebrows, wavy lips, squiggly eyebrows, squiggly lips, makeup trends, weird makeup trends, indian express, indian express news Now that you know what’s right, use it smartly to create fun and mind-boggling looks! (Source: dahliacreates/Instagram)

If you’re looking to up the ante with a dazzling cat-eye, then a steady hand and gel eyeliner are your best bet. A kajal pencil will not give you the sharp lines that you want.

Also know that a velvety kajal eye pencil can be smudged with your fingertip to create a sensational smokey-eye effect.

eye makeup Using the tip of your finger to create a sensationally stunning smokey-eye effect.

Now that you know what’s right, use it smartly to create fun and stunning looks!

