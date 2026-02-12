Expert decodes the craftsmanship behind Kareena Kapoor’s luxury watch, explains why it works as everyday wear: ‘This is not a fragile accessory’

Airport fashion has increasingly become a space where comfort meets quiet luxury, and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Mumbai airport appearance is a perfect example of this shift. Dressed in a relaxed, travel-ready outfit, the actor leaned into ease and practicality. But it was her choice of accessories that subtly elevated the entire look and drew attention from many.

While her rust-red sweatshirt, wide-leg denim jeans, and practical tote spoke to effortless travel style, the standout detail was the luxury timepiece on her wrist. Kareena was spotted wearing the Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Classic Night & Day watch, a refined design known for its understated elegance, delicate proportions, and meticulous craftsmanship.

According to the Swiss watchmaker, “With its jewelled finish, the Rendez-Vous Night & Day timepiece in steel is a beautiful expression of the Rendez-Vous collection, created for women by Jaeger-LeCoultre.” On Kareena, the watch quietly highlighted how luxury today often makes its statement without loud branding.

The popular Instagram page for horology enthusiasts, @theindianhorology, estimates the price at $12,600, approximately ₹12.4 lakhs. However, Jaeger-LeCoultre mentions that the price is “available upon request.”

The timepiece reflects a blend of traditional watchmaking and modern wearability, from its compact 29 mm case and mother-of-pearl dial to its automatic in-house movement and subtle diamond detailing. Rather than overpowering her outfit, the watch complemented the overall look, highlighting how high-end accessories can seamlessly fit into everyday wardrobes.

To learn more about this luxury timepiece, indianexpress.com reached out to an expert to discuss luxury watches as daily wear, how craftsmanship influences value, and why certain timepieces transcend trends to become long-term style investments rather than occasional showpieces.

What makes a luxury watch like the Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Classic Night & Day suitable for everyday wear?

Mehul Bhagwani, watch enthusiast and digital growth marketer, tells indianexpress.com, “At first glance, the Rendez-Vous Classic Night and Day looks delicate. Diamonds, mother of pearl, soft curves. It gives the impression that it belongs in a jewellery box, not real life. But that assumption falls apart pretty quickly once you understand how it is built.”

He explains that the case is stainless steel, the glass is sapphire, and the movement is designed to withstand everyday shocks, temperature changes, and long hours on the wrist. “This is not a fragile accessory. It is closer to a daily companion that just happens to look elegant.”

The day-and-night display adds charm, Bhagwani notes, but it is also genuinely useful if you travel or deal with people in different time zones. “The best way to describe it is simple. It does the hard work quietly and looks polished while doing it.”

On the watch’s in-house movements, case size, and materials

According to Bhagwani, when a watch brand designs and builds its own movement, it changes the entire equation. “You are not buying a shell with borrowed parts inside. You are buying something that was thought through from the inside out. That matters for accuracy, serviceability, and long-term value. Size plays a role, too. A modest case size does not chase trends, which means it will not feel dated a few years down the line. Steel is practical and ages well. Diamonds, when done with restraint, do not wear out or lose relevance.”

He adds, “Straps can be replaced. Movements can be serviced. The core of the watch is designed to last decades, not seasons. That is why pieces like this often get passed down rather than replaced.”

Why are understated, logo-free luxury watches increasingly preferred?

There is a noticeable shift happening in how people wear luxury. Bhagwani states, “Loud branding and obvious flex pieces are starting to feel unnecessary, sometimes even uncomfortable. Especially when travelling or moving through everyday spaces.”

The appeal now is in subtlety. Bhagwani confirms, “Wearing something that most people overlook, but someone who knows watches immediately recognises. The Rendez-Vous does this through finishing, proportion, and detail, not logos or attention-seeking design.”