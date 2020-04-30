Ex-employee sues Victoria Beckham’s firm; here’s why

Victoria Beckham Ltd has not issued a statement yet. (Photo: Victoria Beckham/ Instagram) Victoria Beckham Ltd has not issued a statement yet. (Photo: Victoria Beckham/ Instagram)

According to a report in The Guardian, Victoria Beckham’s clothing brand is being sued by a former employee who worked there as a pattern cutter. Kristina Kubiliene, the 54-year-old employee who was with the company for nearly eight years, has alleged that she developed a hand injury owing to a rigorous work schedule. Reportedly, the employee had to work 15 hours a day while prepping for the New York Fashion Week.

The same report states that last year the employee developed carpal tunnel syndrome, a condition that causes pain, numbness in hands and fingers, making it difficult to even open her handbag. After undergoing surgery, she has been unable to work. Her strenuous working hours are being considered the reason behind it, with Beckham’s firm not doing what was necessary to prevent it.

“She was a pattern cutter and very good at this job, but because she was good she was tasked with working for long periods and with heavy fabrics. It was these repetitive, awkward and sustained movements which cause carpel tunnel syndrome to advance rapidly in hands and wrists,” Natasha Moyeed, lawyer at Slater and Gordon, the firm representing Kubiliene said, according to the report.

“Normally she worked 10am to 6pm, but twice a year for two weeks she attended the New York Fashion Week. For a month beforehand her workload increased to up to 15 hours a day, seven days a week, without regular breaks or rest. During these times her hands and wrists were so sore she needed painkillers to work. Victoria Beckham Limited failed to put measures in place to look after Kristina and prevent this from happening,” Moyeed added.

Victoria Beckham Ltd has not issued a statement yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.