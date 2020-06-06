Bollywood celebrities are rocking it in linen; check pics

Looking for linen inspiration; here are some. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Looking for linen inspiration; here are some. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

We all know that linen is a sustainable fabric but it’s also something that can pass the test of time. It’s totally eco-friendly and contributes next to zero amount of waste in the environment. The porous texture of the fabric may make it look unpolished but when worn well, it looks gorgeous. If you don’t agree, check out how our Bollywood celebs have time and again proved that linen can look stylish, at the airport, red carpet events, lazy day-outs or media events.

Rekha

At the airport, Rekha was seen pairing a beige linen sari with blue sports shoes and linen stole covering her head. With her signature red lips and sunglasses in place, a black Chanel bag completed the look. Now, we have spotted models sashaying down the ramp in ethnic wear and sports or tennis shoes but we never thought we would spot it on a celeb, least of all, Rekha in an off-duty look! But she did step out in this quirky combo and carried herself so well that we are in awe of her inherent sense of style.

Rekha was seen pairing a beige linen sari with blue sports shoes and linen stole covering her head. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rekha was seen pairing a beige linen sari with blue sports shoes and linen stole covering her head. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon

The Mohra actor went the desi way in a beautiful grey checkered sari by Anavila, which she paired with a patterned linen blouse and red flowers in her bun. Silver jhumkas was all she accessorised her look with and we think she looked gorgeous.

The Mohra actor went the desi way in a beautiful grey checkered sari by Anavila. (Source: Instagram/officialraveenatandon) The Mohra actor went the desi way in a beautiful grey checkered sari by Anavila. (Source: Instagram/officialraveenatandon)

Kangana RanautFor her travelling style, Kangana Ranaut picked a handwoven linen sari from Anavila, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of oversized, black nerdy glasses, which complemented her traditional attire very well. Her look is proof that not only western outfits but glasses can amp up a simple ethnic look as well.

Her look is proof that not only western outfits but glasses can amp up a simple ethnic look as well. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Her look is proof that not only western outfits but glasses can amp up a simple ethnic look as well. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

She obviously loves her linen and makes it a point to don it when she is travelling.

Kangana Ranaut rocked this shite linen sari, (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut rocked this shite linen sari, (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia

She was seen in a gorgeous white and gold sari from The Linen Club that she styled with a half-sleeve, chocolate coloured blouse. Celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist Younten Tsomo rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette and tied her hair in a messy updo, which accentuated the actor’s features beautifully.

Celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist Younten Tsomo rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette. (Source: File photo) Celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist Younten Tsomo rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette. (Source: File photo)

Karisma Kapoor

For an event, Kapoor wore a basic white and black linen sari paired with strappy black blouse teamed with a pair of silver earrings.

Karisma kept it simple in this white handloom linen sari from Linen Club. (Source: APH Images) Karisma kept it simple in this white handloom linen sari from Linen Club. (Source: APH Images)

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was spotted at the Mumbai Airport wearing a linen jumpsuit from Bungalow 8. Even though we don’t like her styling, the breezy linen jumpsuit looks wonderful.

Even though we don’t like her styling, the breezy linen jumpsuit looks wonderful. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Even though we don’t like her styling, the breezy linen jumpsuit looks wonderful. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan stepped out in a linen jamdani indigo-blue sari with grey checkered lines by Anavila which she paired with a grey blouse. To complement her look, she picked a statement boat fringe double-strand ghungroo necklace and a mystic ring by Ritika Sachdeva. The hint of pink on her lips only accentuated her fresh as a dew look, as she pulled her mid-parted hair up into a classic Indian bun and rounded it off with the quintessential bindi. Her simple and understated make-up only added more panache to her look.

To complement her look, she picked a statement boat fringe double-strand ghungroo necklace and a mystic ring by Ritika Sachdeva. (Source: Instagram/Ritika Sachdeva) To complement her look, she picked a statement boat fringe double-strand ghungroo necklace and a mystic ring by Ritika Sachdeva. (Source: Instagram/Ritika Sachdeva)

