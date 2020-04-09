Every time Mira Rajput repeated her wedding jewellery

Mira Rajput doesn’t shy away from repeating her wedding jewellery, and we love it! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Mira Rajput doesn’t shy away from repeating her wedding jewellery, and we love it! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sustainability is the need of the hour. But looks like repeating statement sartorial and jewellery pieces has now also become a trend with celebrities leading the way. Sustainable fashion is not just about purchasing from eco-friendly brands, it also means using the same thing multiple times.

Among the many celebrities who have given us sustainable fashion goals is Isha Ambani who has been spotted repeating her outfits and wedding jewellery on many occasions. In fact, even Taapsee Pannu endorsed sustainable fashion during the promotional events for Thappad. So we did some digging to add more names to this list and realised that even Mira Rajput Kapoor does not shy away from repeating her wedding jewellery.

Don’t believe us? Take a look below:

Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, wore a gorgeous powder pink lehenga and unconventional multicoloured kundan jewellery for her wedding ceremony. The look instantly became a hit on the Internet and received nods of approval, making way for pink being the new red for wedding looks.

The Anamika Khanna lehenga, which had the perfect amount of shimmer and shine, beautifully complemented Shahid’s cream-white sherwani suit. She accessorised her outfit with an elaborate navratna neckpiece and earrings set, a ‘maang-tika’ and a ‘pasa’. But it was not the only time she wore it.

In 2017, the couple attended a wedding in Delhi where Mira wore a lehenga by designer Anjul Bhandari. We loved the kamdani lehenga, which had a vibrant blue Parsi Gara border. Stylist Anisha Jain chose to add a colourful element to her outfit with her choice of accessories, which was her wedding jewellery. The coloured stone neckpiece, encrusted with pearls, nicely complemented her ivory ensemble. Giving her make-up a nude finish, she rounded off the look with a cute bindi, nailing her ethnic look to a T.

She was once again spotted repeating her wedding jewellery — this time it was the pasa. Mira’s traditional choices reflect her love for simplicity and eye for detail. At a wedding in London, she picked a peach and mint Anarkali from AM:PM by Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi’s couture collection. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi picked a choker and heavy earrings, all from Jet Gems. As far as her beauty look is concerned, she kept it simple with natural dewy make-up, a soft pink lip shade and a tiny silver bindi. Her hair, styled in beautiful soft curls, looked lovely.

Then again last year, for Diwali celebrations with her family at home, Mira wore a pretty floral salwar kurta set that she accessorised with her wedding earrings.

