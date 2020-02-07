Every time Emma Watson gave sustainable fashion goals

Emma Watson has also curated her own personal wardrobe collection of ethical brands. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Emma Watson has also curated her own personal wardrobe collection of ethical brands. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Emma Watson has often broken stereotypes be it with her speeches or fashion choices. We live in times when sustainable fashion is talk of the town, especially after BAFTA 2020 rolled out a circulation asking celebrities to choose sustainability for their red carpet looks.

While not everybody lived up to expectations, the Harry Potter actor has often been conscious in picking her outfits, being counted among the biggest influencers in sustainable fashion right now. Watson, who has also curated her own personal wardrobe collection of ethical brands, was invited as guest editor of Vogue Australia’s first sustainability issue.

Going by reports, the actor and activist also works with her costume designers towards eco-friendly sets and film costumes. According to Vanity Fair, the Beauty and the beast actor has taken to Instagram with the name The Press Tour to share her eco-friendly looks. Here are some of her most amazing ethnic fashion looks, making her an apt figure for the movement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Here she is wearing a coat from Stella McCartney, the world’s first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. The high-end fashion brand has also developed ways to use materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics. Her jumper from the Swedish brand, Filippa K is also committed for reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling in the process of making their clothes.

“Tee by Boody, a brand that produces basics made with certified organic bamboo, is produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed-loop system to stop any water from being wasted. The bespoke beret by Maison Michel was made with organic cotton. Shoes are by Good Guys Dont Wear Leather, which doesn’t use any animal products in its collections,” read her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on Jan 16, 2018 at 5:17pm PST

At Golden Globe 2018, she wore a black sustainable dress by Ronald van der Kemp, who claims to be the world’s first sustainable couture brand made from discarded fabrics and adorned with an Era50-50 pin, an organisation out of the UK campaigning for equal representation for women on stage and screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Here she wore Los Angeles­-based Susi studio design animal-free footwear using sustainable materials such as canvas, hemp, and faux leather produced from recycled plastic bottles. The focus of the brand is to inspire compassion towards humanity, animals, and the environment through creativity.

The jewellery for the event was from Article 22 upcycled Vietnam War-era bombs, planes, and another aluminium scrap to make Peacebomb jewellery. “We really appreciate the love and positive impact Emma has made. Since wearing our Dome Earrings two years ago, the earrings now worn across the world will have contributed to @minesadvisorygroup to clear over 10,000 square meters of contaminated land in #Laos by the end of this year,” commented the brand in a post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd