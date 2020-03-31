Every time Aishwarya was a Sabyasachi muse and we loved it

(Designed by Gargi Singh) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a dream muse for every fashion designer but there is always something called a perfect match. The eternal beauty has a lot of breathtaking looks over the past of years, but we loved her everytime she stepped out in a Sabyasachi creation.

The ace designer has several of Bollywood’s leading ladies – Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra putting their trust in him. But when he works for the Sarabjit actor, they create a different magic.

Here are times when the two made the perfect fashion duo:

Bewitching onlookers in a bridal red sari replete with gold embroidery, Bachchan looked spectacular as she visited Lalbaugcha Raja — Mumbai’s popular puja pandal to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha’s idol with her family.

The former Miss World left a mark on the devotees as she stepped out in a bright red Sabyasachi sari with a gold-studded border. Parted at the centre, her hair was tied in a low bun and she adorned it with gajra for that festive look. She also accented the beautiful red sari with huge round gold studs and red bangles.

The actor collaborated with make-up brand L’Oréal Paris and Sabyasachi to launch her own collection. While the ad campaign featured her in a stunning soft peach gown and white sari, at the launch event in Mumbai she turned heads in a hand-printed georgette sari with a black quilted silk blouse.

Flaunting her natural beauty and lush mane, the Devdas actor turned a simple look into something noteworthy. The red pout and tousled hair added to the charm. Trust the beauty to add finesse to an understated look.

The actor wore the golden kurta set paired with a heavy embellished red dupatta; this piece was also worn by Deepika Padukone upon her return to India after her wedding in Lake Como, Italy. She finished off her look with Amrapali jewellery and golden pointed pumps.

At the Giant Awards, the actor opted for a Sabyasachi Anarkali, which she teamed up with black peep-toe pumps. With simple makeup and minimal accessories, Aishwarya was a stunner as always.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai. She looked breathtaking in a red and gold sari teamed with a red blouse. Her look was accessorised with a beautiful gold neckpiece and matching earrings. A dewy palette with bold red lips and a neat updo styled with a gajra complemented her look nicely.

