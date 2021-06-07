Evelyn Sharma looks elegant in wedding gown made of vintage lace; see pics

Evelyn Sharma recently got hitched to longtime boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi. The actor shared some beautiful pictures from her wedding day on social media.

Evelyn oozed elegance in a sheer ‘Moondance’ wedding gown from Sydney-based Lost in Paris, made from salvaged vintage lace, which was paired with a nude slip underneath. The white gown’s high-fitted waistline and A-line skirt accentuated her figure. Not to mention the neat, intricate embroidery all over the outfit that looked stunning.

Keeping it simple, Evelyn accessorised the look with drop earrings while wearing minimal makeup.

Groom Tushaan, on the other hand, looked dapper, in a white shirt teamed with a blue suit.

“Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives!” the 34-year-old actor wrote. She announced her engagement to Tushaan in 2019 with a photo of the two kissing on a yacht in Sydney.

Congratulations, Evelyn and Tushaan!