Ruffles and ethnics: Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Swara Bhaskar show how to add oomph to traditional wear

Kriti Sanon (L), Swara Bhaskar (C), Janhvi Kapoor show how ruffles in ethnic wear is becoming a big trend. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kriti Sanon (L), Swara Bhaskar (C), Janhvi Kapoor show how ruffles in ethnic wear is becoming a big trend. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Though ruffles started as a big trend in contemporary wear a few years ago, they are slowly making their way in ethnic outfits too – if the glamorous appearances of Bollywood celebrities are anything to go by.

Recently, at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement bash, we saw Shweta Bachchan Nanda cutting a particularly chic figure in her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari. Though it was a simple ivory number, the ruffle pallu of the piece was the ace of the outfit.

A few weeks ago, Daisy Shah also showed us how ruffles can up the ante of a regular outfit when she stepped out in a black sari from Manish Malhotra. While the glamorous creation caught our attention, we wish she hadn’t paired it with the loud floral embroidered blouse.

Kriti Sanon’s love for the ruffle trend is unhidden, and she has probably worn them more times than we can keep count. This time too, her Arpita Mehta sari was a romantic and risque take on traditional wear.

Ruffles can also be an easy trick to give a fusion vibe to a sari and Esha Gupta showed us how to do it like a pro in her Anamika Khanna piece. Though we like the sari, we think there was just too much going on here.

Ruffles on a simple printed sari can add to the charm and Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how in her Arpita Mehta and Jayanti Reddy outfits.

When it comes to lehengas, ruffles can be a very interesting addition. We like how Janhvi Kapoor made a statement in her embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. However, the noteworthy element was her ruffle dupatta that set the outfit apart.

A subtle incorporation of the trend can also go a long way, and Swara Bhaskar’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit is the perfect example. The ruffle effect at the hem of her deep V-neck blouse that was teamed with a gold embellished skirt, set a stylish tone for the outfit.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Would you try the chic ruffle trend? Let us know in the comments below.

