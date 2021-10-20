‘It was a pleasure’: Pakistani designer who created Kumail Nanjiani’s sherwani for Eternals premiere

The cast of Marvel’s Eternals recently made a red carpet appearance at their film’s premiere. Among them was Kumail Nanjiani, the Pakistani-American actor, who is the latest inclusion in the Marvel universe.

At the star-studded event, the actor embraced his roots as he was seen in a purple sherwani set designed by Umar Sayeed, a Karachi-based designer who, as per their social media, “is synonymous with ultra-chic and understated glamour.”

Last night’s Eternals premiere was overwhelming. I feel grateful & fortunate to be a part of the MCU with this cast & director Chloe Zhao. The movie is wonderful. Chloe made a gorgeous, moving, gigantic, philosophically complicated sci fi epic. I can’t wait to watch it again. pic.twitter.com/pHUEWER65Y — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 20, 2021

Speaking with Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared that he always wanted to wear a sherwani, that too by a Pakistani designer and had hence asked his mother to help him make a choice. “I wanted to wear a sherwani because 1. They look awesome and 2. My costume in the film always reminded me of sherwanis. And I wanted to use a designer in Pakistan, not just a Pakistani designer in the U.S. So I called my mom, she gave me names of three amazing designers in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying.

The designer shared a picture of Kumail Nanjiani from the event.

The report further states that his stylist, Jeanne Yang, then connected with House of Umar Sayeed and shared pictures from the film with them to gather the “vibe” of the outfit. “I wanted the colours to be similar to my costume colours, and purple and gold are a beautiful combination. The paisley pattern is very traditional as well,” he was quoted as saying.



“They hand-beaded this beautiful paisley pattern in the front and they did this beautiful pattern on the back with gold thread. They made it to his exact measurements. We only had to do a few minor adjustments…It was wonderful for Kumail to have this gorgeous handmade piece for this special event, his first Marvel film…It’s really nice that he’s able to wear something that is a traditional piece of wardrobe. I love that he has an appreciation for where he comes from,” Yang was quoted as saying.

The designer, too, shared a picture of the actor-comic on Instagram and said: “It was a pleasure dressing up Kumail Nanjiani for the world premiere of his upcoming movie.”

The film is slated to be released in India on November 5.

