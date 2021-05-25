Esha Guupta brings ruffle saris back in fashion; check out the pics here

There are some fashion trends that keep coming back. And recently, actor Esha Guupta brought back one such trend when she opted for a lovely Arpita Mehta ruffled sari. The ruffles really made the look work, and we like how she paired the striped sari with an encrusted blouse.

Letting the sari do all the talking, the make-up was kept minimal, rounding it with nude shade lipstick and hair parted at the centre.

Ruffle saris have always been in vogue. Actors like Kriti Sanon, Kajal Aggarwal have also donned it in the recent past. Here are some pictures. Incidentally, Kriti was also seen in a red ruffle sari from Arpita Mehta.

The tiered ruby red sari was from the designer’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled ‘Enchanted Forest’. It also had a ruffled dupatta, and was styled by Sukriti Grover with a mirror embroidered blouse. The look was accessorised with oversized jhumkas.

Sharing the pictures, the designer wrote, “@kritisanon plays the perfect muse in our #EnchantedForest ruby red ruffle sari with thread and mirror embroidered blouse.”

Kajal too was seen in a structured ruffle detail sari from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in the past. The look particularly stood out for the sequinned blouse.

What do you think of her look?