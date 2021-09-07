scorecardresearch
Esha Gupta turns up the heat in her recent appearances

Esha Gupta has been giving major style goals; check them out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 9:40:35 pm
Esha GuptaEsha Gupta took the fashion quotient a notch higher with her recent looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta‘s style is bold and edgy, and she never fails to stun with her enviable fashion choices. The actor once again has set the temperature soaring with her recent appearances.

Esha was spotted promoting her upcoming release, Nakaab. For the occasion, she opted for a stunning navy blue co-ord set that consisted of a collared crop top with a plunging neckline and a pair of high-waisted matching trousers.

Esha Gupta Esha Gupta looked absolutely stunning in this ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She kept the look elegant and chic with a pair of printed stilettos and accessorised it with a diamond necklace, matching earrings and rings.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Esha Gupta Esha Gupta kept it elegant and chic in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her long hair cascaded beautifully in waves, as she rounded off the look with smokey eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a nude pink lip shade.

esha gupta She opted for a blue co-ord set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she stunned in an icy blue satin dress. The strappy ensemble featured midriff flossing, floor trail and hugged her body perfectly.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) 

She went minimal with accessories opting for just a pair of statement diamond earrings, letting her gorgeous outfit steal all the attention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) 

She left her straight hair open in a middle parting and completed the look with shimmery eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks, red lip shade and lots of highlighter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

