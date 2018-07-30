Esha Gupta raises the temperature in an electric blue strappy gown

Do you like Esha Gupta’s navy blue gown? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Do you like Esha Gupta’s navy blue gown? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Esha Gupta’s magical touch to risque dressing always manages to impress us. And this time too, the actor made us sit up and take notice when she stepped out in an electric blue strappy gown embellished with silver shimmer detailing. For the High Fever show finale, her spangled dress which accentuated her figure was teamed with diamond accessories. Stylist Aastha Sharma went for bold lips and diamond danglers.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, the Rustom actor, who’s a judge of the show was seen stepping out in a sheer embellished sari from Falguni and Shane Peacock. The delicate piece with feather-detailing on the hem of the pallu and border was styled by Aastha again. A pair of pearl-studded and diamond danglers from Zoya Jewels, and a kundan ring from Anmoli and Gehna Jewellers rounded out her look.

For the make-up, artist Saniya Shadadpuri gave the actor nude tones and matte pink lips with a subtle winged eyeliner complementing it. Hairstylist Seema Khan went for middle-parted straight hair.

