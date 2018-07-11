Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in this Monisha Jaising sari

Esha Gupta’s love for sari continues in this beautiful Monisha Jaisingh creation. Esha Gupta’s love for sari continues in this beautiful Monisha Jaisingh creation.

Esha Gupta’s love for sari is evident and the actor often goes the extra mile to keep it interesting. Her recent appearance was no different when she stepped out looking lovely in a sari gown by Monisha Jaising. The mint-hued embellished outfit was teamed with a sheer beaded blouse. We love the intricate work at the waist as it not only added a sharp touch to her ensemble but also accentuated her svelte frame.

To complement her attire, she went for beautiful smokey eyes, a nude lip shade, soft wavy hairdo and statement earrings.

Prior to this, Gupta was spotted wearing a sheer embellished sari from Falguni and Shane Peacock for The High Fever show and she looked absolutely dazzling. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the delicate piece with diamond and pearl-studded danglers. Letting the outfit do all the talking, the make-up was kept minimal and the look was rounded out with matte pink lips and winged eyeliners.

Her experimentations, however, do not always work. She had also donned a blazing red Anamika Khanna creation and it had left us disappointed. The outfit had ruffle effects along the pallu and had the designer’s signature choice of dainty tulle fabric. It was teamed with an elaborately embroidered blouse and although it could have been interesting, the colour seemed too gaudy and the heavy accessories did not help the cause.

What do you think of her latest look? Tell us in the comments below.

