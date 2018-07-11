Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in this Monisha Jaising sari

Recently, Esha Gupta was seen in a sari gown by Monisha Jaising. The mint-hued embellished outfit that was teamed with a sheer beaded blouse looked lovely on her. What do you think about her look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | Updated: July 11, 2018 3:16:52 pm
esha gupta, esha gupta gown sari, esha gupta monisha jaising, esha gupta instagram, indian express, indian express news Esha Gupta’s love for sari continues in this beautiful Monisha Jaisingh creation.
Related News

Esha Gupta’s love for sari is evident and the actor often goes the extra mile to keep it interesting. Her recent appearance was no different when she stepped out looking lovely in a sari gown by Monisha Jaising. The mint-hued embellished outfit was teamed with a sheer beaded blouse. We love the intricate work at the waist as it not only added a sharp touch to her ensemble but also accentuated her svelte frame.

To complement her attire, she went for beautiful smokey eyes, a nude lip shade, soft wavy hairdo and statement earrings.

Prior to this, Gupta was spotted wearing a sheer embellished sari from Falguni and Shane Peacock for The High Fever show and she looked absolutely dazzling. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the delicate piece with diamond and pearl-studded danglers. Letting the outfit do all the talking, the make-up was kept minimal and the look was rounded out with matte pink lips and winged eyeliners.

ALSO READ | Esha Gupta proves that there is nothing better than a sari if you want people to go weak in their knees

Her experimentations, however, do not always work. She had also donned a blazing red Anamika Khanna creation and it had left us disappointed. The outfit had ruffle effects along the pallu and had the designer’s signature choice of dainty tulle fabric. It was teamed with an elaborately embroidered blouse and although it could have been interesting, the colour seemed too gaudy and the heavy accessories did not help the cause.

ALSO READ | We are all for fusion saris but Esha Gupta’s outfit just doesn’t cut it

What do you think of her latest look? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement