Esha Gupta looks ravishing in this bright pink gown; see pics

Esha Gupta is known to experiment with her fashion choices, and manages to carry off every look with utmost elegance. She never really makes a fashion misstep, and her recent pictures from an event in Abu Dhabi are proof. The model-turned-actor looked stunning in a voluminous pink gown.

Advertising

The Monique Lhuillier gown, which had a plunging neckline, was perfectly teamed with a sleek necklace and matching earrings. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, the look was rounded out by subtle make-up and wavy hair. Take a look at the pictures.

The Rustom actor was also seen wearing a black one-shouldered blazer dress by Australian fashion label Misha. With her hair neatly pulled back, the actor added a pop of colour to the look with red lipcolour and opted for eye-make up. The look was rounded out with black high-heeled boots.

Earlier, for the launch of her song Get Dirty, Gupta opted for a customised Nikhil Thampi pantsuit. The deep purple ensemble, which she folded at the hem, gave the look an edgy vibe. She accessorised her look with neckpieces, matching earrings, bracelets and rings from Mahesh Notandass and Zoya Jewels. She wore a pair of strappy silver heels by Christian Louboutin to complete the the look. Textured waves, pink lips, defined eyes and blushed cheeks rounded out her look.

Advertising

What do you think of her latest looks?