Friday, September 28, 2018
Esha Gupta’s colourful outfit is perfect for a date night; see pics

Clad in a pink and red outfit, Esha Gupta made heads turn while attending an event. We think her look is easy to recreate and a great choice for a date night. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 7:52:11 pm
Esha Gupta, Madison On Peddar, Esha Gupta fashion, Esha Gupta latest news, Esha Gupta latest pics, Esha Gupta updates, Esha Gupta style, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news What do you think about Esha Gupta’s latest look? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Esha Gupta knows how to make heads turn with her impressive sartorial choices. Her casual outfits have mostly managed to get a thumbs up from us and this time too, it was no different. Clad in a pink and red outfit, we think the Rustom actor looked lovely.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, Gupta’s ensemble comprised of a pink bow tie, full sleeve shirt from Madison On Peddar that was styled with a pair of red flared trousers from Peace+Love, a Salvatore Ferragamo sling bag and H&M heels. Light smokey eyes with a neutral palette and a messy, wavy hairstyle rounded off her look beautifully.

Looks like red is the colour of the season, Prior to this, the Sui Dhaaga actor was seen in a pair of belted cigarette pants from Zara that was styled with a matching high-neck top featuring a tie-detail from Sophia Webster. Stylist Allia Al Rufai combined her outfit with a pair of pink heels. Meanwhile, make-up artist and hairstylist Bauer gave finishing touches to her look with well-defined eyes and a sleek hairdo.

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga, Sui Dhaaga promotions, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma latest pictures, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma sui dhaaga promotions, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma in all red. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Kapoor was also seen flaunting the colour in a deconstructed shirt and matching pants. Apart from her vibrant outfit, what caught our attention was the pair of multi-coloured heels that added some extra zing. Keeping her accessories minimal, the Ki and Ka star rounded off her look with dark smokey eyes and hair styled in a ponytail.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan updates, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest news, Kareena Kapoor Khan style, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan in a red outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Would you like to recreate Gupta’s outfit? Let us know in the comments section below.

