Esha Gupta’s colourful outfit is perfect for a date night; see pics

What do you think about Esha Gupta’s latest look? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) What do you think about Esha Gupta’s latest look? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta knows how to make heads turn with her impressive sartorial choices. Her casual outfits have mostly managed to get a thumbs up from us and this time too, it was no different. Clad in a pink and red outfit, we think the Rustom actor looked lovely.

ALSO READ| Airport Looks: Shilpa Shetty and Esha Gupta stick to basics but Sonam Kapoor has us scratching our heads

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, Gupta’s ensemble comprised of a pink bow tie, full sleeve shirt from Madison On Peddar that was styled with a pair of red flared trousers from Peace+Love, a Salvatore Ferragamo sling bag and H&M heels. Light smokey eyes with a neutral palette and a messy, wavy hairstyle rounded off her look beautifully.

Looks like red is the colour of the season, Prior to this, the Sui Dhaaga actor was seen in a pair of belted cigarette pants from Zara that was styled with a matching high-neck top featuring a tie-detail from Sophia Webster. Stylist Allia Al Rufai combined her outfit with a pair of pink heels. Meanwhile, make-up artist and hairstylist Bauer gave finishing touches to her look with well-defined eyes and a sleek hairdo.

Anushka Sharma in all red. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in all red. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Kapoor was also seen flaunting the colour in a deconstructed shirt and matching pants. Apart from her vibrant outfit, what caught our attention was the pair of multi-coloured heels that added some extra zing. Keeping her accessories minimal, the Ki and Ka star rounded off her look with dark smokey eyes and hair styled in a ponytail.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a red outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in a red outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Would you like to recreate Gupta’s outfit? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd