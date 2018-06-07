Esha Gupta’s risque metallic gown is a boring pick for an evening soiree; see pics

Esha Gupta’s Lecoanet Hemant gown is a tad bit boring. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Esha Gupta’s Lecoanet Hemant gown is a tad bit boring. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Pulling off monotone outfits can be really tricky. One needs to balance it with the right amount of accessories without going overboard. More often than not, we have seen Bollywood celebs giving us absolute goals on how to ace the monochrome fashion trend. Right from Priyanka Chopra’s vibrant sartorial choices during A Kid Like Jake promotions to Kalki Koechlin’s ethnic number, the list is long.

However, Esha Gupta’s latest monotone look failed to make an impression. The actor was seen attending an event in Pune in a backless, metallic dress from Lecoanet Hemant. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the outfit with Louboutin heels, flower studs from Resa and a couple of rings from Gehna Jewellers. We think the gown seemed like a rather safe choice. Artist Saniya Shadadpuri rounded off her look with thickly-lined eyes, a nude make-up palette and wavy hair.

Prior to this, we had seen the Baadshaho actor in a ruffle gown from Alpana and just like this time, the other look too failed to deliver. Featuring a pastel peach bodice with a plisse ruffle detailing and black skirt, it was a boring pick. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the outfit with a pair of gold earrings from Viange, Misho rings and complemented it with a pair of strappy heels from Truffle collection.

What do you think about Gupta's latest style file?

