We are all for fusion saris but Esha Gupta’s outfit just doesn’t cut it

Esha Gupta steps out in a blazing red Anamika Khanna sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Esha Gupta steps out in a blazing red Anamika Khanna sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Esha Gupta’s stints with a sari are mostly elegant but this time the actor seemed to have got it all wrong. For the High Fever show, the beauty recently stepped out in an Anamika Khanna creation. The blazing red number with ruffle effects along the pallu was designed in the designer’s signature choice of dainty tulle fabric and teamed with an elaborately embroidered blouse.

Stylist Aastha Sharma used a belt to accentuate Gupta’s frame and gave an interesting twist to the pallu drape. Though we are all for a belted sari, the colour of the piece was too glaring and we wish Sharma had kept it easy in the accessory department, seeing the outfit was so loud in itself. The pearl-studded choker and multiple rings from Amrapali Jewels and Outhouse Jewellery were stunning as stand-alone pieces but curated with the outfit, the overall look was garish.

Gupta rounded out her look with embellished Jimmy Choo heels and kept the make-up nude with matte lips and soft smokey eyes.

Earlier, we had seen the 32-year-old draped in a semi-sheer sari with a floral embellished border from Ranian and her look was accessorised with a pair of gold danglers from KAJ Jewellery. The actor rounded it out with nude make-up, neutral lips and highlighted brows. As much as we like the pretty sari, what really caught our attention was the funky hairdo that complemented it.

With hair coiffed into a sleek bun, Gupta accessorised it with floral stick ons. A quirky way to amp up your ethnic outfit, don’t you think?

Esha Gupta stepped out in a pretty Ranian sari in yellow. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta stepped out in a pretty Ranian sari in yellow. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta kept it easy in the accessory department. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta kept it easy in the accessory department. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta at the launch of Ranian collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta at the launch of Ranian collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Let us know in the comments’ below.

