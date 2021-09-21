Emmys 2021: Yara Shahidi presented early so she could ‘make it to class in time’

The Emmy Awards 2021 was a star-studded affair. Among the many attendees, actor Yara Shahidi turned up looking stunning in a Kelly green off-shoulder gown from Dior. The 21-year-old paired the vintage-looking gown with a gold beaded necklace and brown pointy pumps, wearing her hair in a chic bun. Take a look.

Yara Shahidi at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Yara Shahidi at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

While she was one of the most well-dressed stars on the red carpet, what was more impressive was the fact that Shahidi did not let television’s biggest night come in the way of her studies. According to an ET Online report, the actor had requested to present an award early in the show, so she could go back to her classes.

“I do fly out tonight to make it to class in time,” the Harvard student, who presented the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series award to Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein, told the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yara (يارا) Shahidi (@yarashahidi)

“The lovely people at The Academy really helped me out because I was like, ‘Guys, I have a hard out to make this flight’.”

According to a People report, Shahidi got into Harvard in 2017, but had to take a gap year before beginning her studies. She apparently got into every single school she applied to, including Stanford University, Yale University and Spelman College.

Per the report, the actor had said of her Harvard acceptance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018, “I’ve wanted to be a history professor for longer than I’ve wanted to be an actress. And so I used to have the Harvard webpage up, and I’d go through the course catalog. So needless to say, this is something I’ve been planning for a long time.”

She said she was going to be a social studies major. “It’s a combination of history and economics and anthropology. And then, I’m taking African-American studies as well. I still want to teach, but I also describe what I want to do as being policy adjacent. So, I guess I want to be next to Capitol Hill.”

A work of art walking the red carpet or #YaraShahidi? ✨ #MetGala #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/QearD556lS — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 14, 2021

This was Shahidi’s second fashionable outing within a week, the previous one being at the Met Gala 2021, where she wore a stunning beaded Dior gown — for which she is a global ambassador — inspired by Josephine Baker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yara (يارا) Shahidi (@yarashahidi)

Yara Shahidi at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Yara Shahidi at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

What did you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!